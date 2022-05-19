Subscribe for High Risk to eMudhra: Arihant Capital

Ethos Limited, IPO News

Arihant Capital IPO report on eMudhra

Incorporate in 2008, eMudhra Ltd (eMudhra) is a wholly owned subsidiary of 3i Infotech Ltd. eMudhra is the largest licensed Certifying Authority (“Certifying Authority” or “CA”) in India having a market share of 37.9% in the digital signature certificates (DSC) market space in FY21 which has grown from 36.5% in FY20. eMudhra has presence in the 3 segments: i) Digital Trust Services, ii) Digital Security Solutions and iii) Paperless Transformation Solutions. It is engaged in the business of providing digital trust services and enterprise solutions to individuals and organisations functioning in various industries. With more than 50 mn DSCs issued since inception, eMudhra caters to all kind of subscribers who use digital signature certificates for income tax return filing, filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (Registrar of Companies), tenders, foreign trade, banking, railways and many other needs. eMudhra works closely with large government and banking customers like +20 Public and private sector banks and state governments. As of Dec’21, company caters its services to 1,43,406 retail customers and 626 enterprises. As of Dec’21, eMudhra has 91,259 channel partners for Digital Trust Services spread across various States and UTs in India and out of their 539 system integrator partners, 267 are present in India and 272 are present internationally in United States of America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

At upper price band, issue has been offered at P/E of 44x to its FY22E annualized EPS of INR 5.8 (9MFY22 EPS was INR 4.4). eMudhra has unique business model and there is no listed peers in India. It is the largest Certifying Authority and well positioned in digital signature certificates market space growing at a faster pace and has potential to grow in coming years. Also, it has maintained long term, diverse and rising relationships with its customers with high retention ratio. Revenue of the company increased from INR 1,016 mn in FY19 to INR 1,372 mn as on 9MFY22. Also, PAT increased from INR 174 mn to INR 303 mn as on 9MFY22. Investors with high-risk appetite can ‘Subscribe’ to the IPO.

