Subros stock jumps 12% as profit doubles in March quarter

Auto air conditioning manufacturing company Subros share price has reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended March 2018 as profit more than doubled to Rs 18.6 crore compared to Rs 9.1 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased sharply 34.4 percent to Rs 552.2 crore from Rs 411 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 22.8 percent to Rs 63.7 crore but margin contracted 110 basis points to 11.5 percent compared to year-ago.

At 15:00 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 327.70, up Rs 24.90, or 8.22 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.