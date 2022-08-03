Subex locked in 20% upper circuit after partnering with Jio Platforms

Representative Image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The shares of Subex were locked in a 20 percent upper circuit on August 3 after the company said it struck a deal with Jio Platforms that will augment the 5G product line of RIL's telecom business.

In a regulatory filing on August 2, the company said it entered into a partnership under which Jio would offer its Cloud Native 5G Core to telcos globally along with Subex’s HyperSense for enabling closed loop network automation, product performance and customer experience analytics.

Jio Platforms is RIL’s digital unit that also houses the telecom venture Reliance Jio Infocomm.

At 9.50 am, shares of Subex were traded at Rs 33.30, up 20 percent.

“The Jio and Subex partnership provides new opportunities to enable end-to-end 5G services for enterprises and consumers. Jio's 5G stack complements the digital monetisation platforms of Subex to enable a wide range of 5G use cases," Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms, said.

Follow our live blog for the latest market updates

Subex’s HyperSense is a unified data analytics and artificial intelligence orchestration platform, using technologies such as machine learning and AI. HyperSense assists with data preparation, model building and deployment, insight generation.

Subex is a software product company which works in the space of digital trust. It focuses on privacy, security, risk mitigation, predictability and confidence in data mainly in the telecommunication space.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.