you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strong Q2 numbers push NESCO to 52-week high

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22.7 percent at Rs 81 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 120 bps at 67.1 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
NESCO touched 52-week high of Rs 615, rising over 9 percent intraday on November 11, after the company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2019.

The company has posted 50.2 percent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 74 crore against Rs 49.2 crore.

The company’s revenue was up 20.6 percent at Rs 120.6 crore against Rs 100 crore, YoY.

The tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 12.1 crore versus Rs 17.4 crore.

At 1452 hours, NESCO was quoting at Rs 605.45, up Rs 42.10, or 7.47 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

