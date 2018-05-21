Strides Shasun under pressure as global brokerages downgrade co; see downside up to 57%

Shares of Strides Shasun were trading over 4 percent lower after falling over 25 percent on Friday as brokerages downgraded their ratings and target prices on the stock post its dismal Q4. Analysts are seeing a downside of upto 57 percent in the stock.

The drug firm’s stock tumbled nearly 25 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.40 crore from its continuing operations for the quarter ended March. The stock slumped 23.03 percent to end at Rs 387.10 on BSE. During the day, it crashed 24.70 percent to Rs 378.70 -- its 52-week low.

On NSE, shares of the company dived 24.59 percent to close at Rs 379.35.

The company's market valuation fell by Rs 1,034.56 crore to Rs 3,466.44 crore.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 91.59 crore for the same period a year ago, Strides Shasun said in a BSE filing.

Brokerage houses have downgraded the stock and cut their targets as well. The slash in targets imply downsides up to 57 percent.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Downgrade to Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 398 from Rs 860 | Downside: 54%

The global research firm said that the company’s March quarter performance was a huge dampener. Going forward, it expects margin recovery to be protracted and has also cut FY19/20 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 52/50 percent.

Brokerage: ICICI Sec | Rating: Downgrade to Add from Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 430 from Rs 990 | Downside: 57%

ICICI Securities termed the March quarter performance to be disappointing and a recovery is only likely in the second half. It expects 10% revenue & 41.3% Adj PAT CAGR over FY18-20.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 600 from Rs 1,040 | Downside: 43%

Jefferies believes that the company had a muted quarter and the stock price is now factoring the worst case scenario. Further, the management expects impact to continue in the first half, but a recovery is possible only from the second half. It also expects 35 percent EBITDA CAGR over FY19-20.