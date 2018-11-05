Strides Pharma up 3% on successful USFDA inspection of Bangalore unit

Share price of Strides Pharma Science added 3 percent in the early trade on Monday on successful completion of USFDA inspection of Bangalore unit.

The company's formulations facility in Bangalore recently underwent a USFDA inspection that ended on November 2, 2018. The inspection was completed successfully with Zero 483 observations, company said in release.

The facility (KRS Gardens) in Bangalore is the largest facility for the company and has capability in several dosage formats including tablets, capsules (both hard gelatin and soft gelatin), ointments, creams and liquids.

The facility supports several important current and future submissions for the US market.

At 09:30 hrs Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 429.55, up Rs 9.75, or 2.32 percent on the BSE.