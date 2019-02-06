App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma up 2% on zero observations to Bangalore facility from USFDA

The facility in Bangalore manufacturers tablets, capsules, liquids, creams ointments, sachets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Strides Pharma Science rose 2.4 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company received zero observations from USFDA.

The company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Bangalore facility, there by confirming the successful closure of the inspections.

The company’s formulations facility (KRSG Gardens) in Bangalore inspected by the USFDA in August 2018 and November 2018 had concluded with Zero 483 observations.

The facility in Bangalore manufacturers tablets, capsules, liquids, creams ointments, sachets.

The facility is the largest for company and supports several current and future products for the US markets.

At 09:18 hrs Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 429.40, up Rs 8.35, or 1.98 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

