Strides Pharma share price gains on USFDA approval

Strides Pharma Science share price added over 1 percent in the early trade on July 9 after the company received United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for a pain-relieving drug.

Company's step‐down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate Capsules, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg/30 mg from the US drug regulator, a release said.

The product is a generic version of Fioricet with Codeine Capsules, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg/30 mg, of Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Product R&D, Inc.

Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate Capsules is indicated for the relief of the symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headache.

The US market for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate Capsules is approximately $10 million, as per the IQVIA MAT May 2020 data.

The product will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US.

The company has 124 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 87 have been approved and 37 are pending.

At 0925 hours, Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 415.10, up Rs 3.75, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.