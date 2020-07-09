App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma share price gains on USFDA approval

The company has 124 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA, of which 87 have been approved and 37 are waiting approval.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science share price added over 1 percent in the early trade on July 9 after the company received United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for a pain-relieving drug.

Company's step‐down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate Capsules, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg/30 mg from the US drug regulator, a release said.

The product is a generic version of Fioricet with Codeine Capsules, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg/30 mg, of Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Product R&D, Inc.

Close

Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate Capsules is indicated for the relief of the symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headache.

The US market for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate Capsules is approximately $10 million, as per the IQVIA MAT May 2020 data.

The product will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US.

The company has 124 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 87 have been approved and 37 are pending.

At 0925 hours, Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 415.10, up Rs 3.75, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 09:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Strides Pharma Science

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.