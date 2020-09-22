172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|strides-pharma-science-shares-up-3-as-subsidiary-gets-usfda-nod-5870691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma Science shares up 3% as subsidiary gets USFDA nod

Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd has received approval from the US health regulator for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine tablets, used to treat tension headaches.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Strides Pharma Science share price gained over 3 percent intraday on September 22 after company arm gets USFDA nod for tension headache tablets.

The drug firm said its subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, has received approval from the US health regulator for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine tablets, used to treat tension headaches.

The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine tablets of Actavis Laboratories FL Inc.

The stock price was trading at Rs 683.50, up Rs 24.40, or 3.70 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 687.65 and an intraday low of Rs 614.05.

"The product will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market," the company said.

"The company has 126 cumulative abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings with USFDA of which 91 ANDAs have been approved and 35 are pending for approval," it added.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 12:51 pm

