App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma Science gains 2% on sale of investments in Arrow

The company expects the transaction to close on or around July 10, 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Strides Pharma Science gained 2.2 percent intraday July 1 as the company got approval for the sale of its investment in Arrow.

The company has received all requisite approvals for the sale of its investment in Arrow for AU$394 million and Strides Pharma Global Pte (SPG), a step-down subsidiary of the company in Singapore, has signed the definitive agreements for the transaction, as per BSE release.

The company expects the transaction to close on or around July 10, 2019.

Close

SPG will receive AU$300 million immediately at closing and balance AU$94 million will be received as deferred consideration backed by a secured interest-bearing instrument.

At 0948 hours, Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 400.65, up Rs 1.80, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.