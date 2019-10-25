App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma Science gains nearly 7% on good Q2 showing

The company's revenue is up 4.2 percent at Rs 718 crore against Rs 688.8 crore in the June quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Shares of Strides Pharma Science added nearly 7 percent intraday on October 25 after the company reported robust numbers for the September quarter .

The company has reported Q2FY20 adjusted profit at Rs 71.7 crore, up 37.1 percent from Rs 52.3 crore from the June quarter (Q1FY20).

The company's revenue  was up 4.2 percent at Rs 718 crore against Rs 688.8 crore, QoQ.

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 22 percent at Rs 150.6 crore, while margin was up 300 bps at 21 percent.

At 12:02 hours, Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 363.30, up Rs 18.85, or 5.47 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 550.40 and 52-week low Rs 288.00 on 22 January, 2019 and 09 October, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 31.64 percent below its 52-week high and 30.64 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 12:25 pm

