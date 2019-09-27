App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma hits 52-week low on ranitidine sales suspended in US market

In spite of this temporary suspension of the ranitidine supplies, the company retains its FY20 growth outlook for the US markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Strides Pharma Science touched the 52-week low of Rs 321.65, falling 2 percent in the early trade on September 27 after the company had suspended sales of ranitidine tablets in the US market.

The company has received an Information Request (IR) from the USFDA to provide the test data related to Nnitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) impurities in Ranitidine tablets. This data is to be provided to the agency in 30 days, company said in BSE release.

While the company conducts the relevant tests mandated by the USFDA, it has suspended the sales of ranitidine tablets in the US market. Until such time, it has the clarity of next steps as would be indicated by the USFDA, it added.

Close

The company predominantly sells Ranitidine tablets in the US markets, and its front-end sales globally for the product were USD 9 million in H1FY20.

related news

In spite of this temporary suspension of the ranitidine supplies, the company retains its FY20 growth outlook for the US markets.

At 09:23 hrs Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 324, down Rs 4.60, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 11:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.