Strides Pharma gains 3% as board approves additional investments in Stelis

Shares of Strides Pharma Science added more than 3 percent intraday on September 20 after company board approved additional investment in Stelis Biopharma.
The company has approved an additional investment up to a maximum of USD 40 million over a period of 24 months for a controlling stake in Stelis Biopharma, as per BSE release.
The proposed new investments will be a primary infusion into Stelis which will enable Stelis to achieve its objective of becoming a compelling global player in the biopharmaceutical space and also accelerate Strides’ re-entry into sterile injectables business post the completion of the company’s non-compete period in December 2019.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 550.40 and 52-week low Rs 337.85 on 22 January, 2019 and 24 July, 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 32.63 percent below its 52-week high and 9.75 percent above its 52-week low.