Stove Kraft gains 3% on strong earnings for Q1FY24

Stove Kraft shares were up 3.39 percent on Monday after the company’s earnings for the June quarter improved sequentially as well as on a yearly basis. The kitchen appliances maker on Friday reported a 8.24 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations for Q1FY24 at Rs 297.75 crore as compared to Rs 275.07 crore in Q1FY23.

At 11.00 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 486.60 apiece, up Rs 15.95, or 3.39 percent on the NSE.

Stove Kraft’s Net Profit for the quarter under review increased by 1.4 percent YoY (year-on-year) to Rs 8.20 crore. Sequentially, this is an improvement as compared to a loss of Rs 6 crore reported in Q4FY23.

EBITDA (Earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and ammortisation) for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 23.4 crore, an 8.7 percent increase YoY from Rs 21.60 crore reported in Q1FY23. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margins remained flat at 7.9 percent in the quarter under review.

“We witnessed revenue and gross profit growth despite muted demand. We have seen significant growth in small appliances on both YoY and QoQ basis," said Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of the company. "During the quarter, we have successfully added 25 additional stores in South India taking the total count to 77 stores. 90 percent of the stores achieved operational break-even, in an average time period of 3 months post opening,” Gandhi added.

Stove Kraft Limited is an Indian kitchen appliances company with a focus on manufacturing and selling a wide range of kitchen products. Their offerings include pressure cookers, non-stick cookware and gas stoves under the brands ‘Pigeon’ and ‘Gilma.’

