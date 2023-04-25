 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Stocks slip, dollar firms as earnings litmus test plays out

Reuters
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

Last week’s U.S. bank earnings came in stronger than expected, and this week brings results for Big Tech and a number of big consumer brands in the United States.

Last week’s U.S. bank earnings came in stronger than expected, and this week brings results for Big Tech and a number of big consumer brands in the United States.

Stocks fell on Tuesday, while the dollar got a lift as investors focused on this week’s corporate earnings and macro data, hoping they would paint a clearer picture of the health of the global economy.

Last week’s U.S. bank earnings came in stronger than expected, and this week brings results for Big Tech and a number of big consumer brands in the United States.

But overall, year-on-year earnings growth for S&P 500 components is expected to come in at -4.7% in the first quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.

Microsoft and Alphabet, two major drivers of strength in the S&P this year, report after Tuesday’s closing bell. U.S. stock futures were last down roughly 0.4%.