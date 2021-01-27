MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Stocks of oil marketing companies slip as petrol, diesel prices touch new high

In Mumbai, diesel prices touched a record high of Rs 83.30 a litre, while petrol was seen at Rs 92.86 a litre, up 27 paise and 24 paise, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The stocks of oil marketing companies (OMCs) slipped 1-2 percent in the early trade on January 27 after petrol and diesel prices touched new high.

The retail price of petrol scaled a new high in Delhi on January 27 with oil marketing companies (OMCs) raising the prices by 25 paise a litre to Rs 86.30. Similarly, prices of diesel also increased by 25 paise to Rs 76.48 a litre.

In Mumbai, diesel prices touched a record high of Rs 83.30 a litre, while petrol was seen at Rs 92.86 a litre, up 27 paise and 24 paise, respectively.

Diesel prices had touched an all-time high of Rs 81.94 a litre in Delhi on July 20, 2020.

So far, in the month of January, petrol prices were hiked Rs 2.59 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.61 a litre in Delhi. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol prices jumped Rs 2.52 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.79 a litre since January 1.

Close

Related stories

It was on January 6 only that OMCs raised fuel prices after a gap of 29 days.

Though there were speculations of an excise duty cut, the government is yet to take a final call on this. The ministry of petroleum and natural gas had requested the finance ministry to cut taxes after prices started rising in the month of January.

During the current financial year, taxes on petrol and diesel were raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16, respectively, in the form of special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess.

In the international market, oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week and China, the world’s second-biggest oil user, reported its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases, bolstering hopes of a pick-up in demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.71 a barrel, reversing some of Tuesday’s loss.

Brent crude futures climbed 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $56.02 a barrel, adding to a small gain on Tuesday.

At 09:51 hrs Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 90.90, down Rs 2.55, or 2.73 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 216.25, down Rs 3.95, or 1.79 percent and Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 384.50, down Rs 2.80, or 0.72 percent on the BSE.

Also, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 90.25, down Rs 1.10, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Indian Oil Corporation #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
first published: Jan 27, 2021 11:15 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.