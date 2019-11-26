App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Zee Ent, Dish TV, Ashok Leyland, Goodyear, Thomas Cook, Rel Capital, telecom stocks

Thomas Cook | Ujaas Energy | Aarti Industries | Zee Entertainment and Ashok Leyland are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Dish TV, NBCC, Tata Motors DVR and Castrol India to be excluded from F&O segment: NSE

Zee Entertainment: The company has appointed three new independent directors in lieu of two independent and one nominee director of Essel Group. Also, Subhash Chandra stepped aside as the chairman of the company.

Telecom stocks in focus

Not referred floor price issue to Trai: DoT source - PTI

related news

Real Estate stocks in focus

Govt - RBI discussing a 1-time waiver for realty companies on loan repayments, quoting Source, reported CNBC-TV18

Ashok Leyland/ICICI Bank: Ashok Leyland signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICICI Bank to enter into a strategic financing partnership for two years.

DLF to invest Rs 1500 cr on new commercial project in Gurugram

Goodyear India: The company will close its manufacturing operations of Ballabgarh plant, Haryana from November 25-30.

Aarti Industries: The company incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries namely Aarti Organics and Aarti Bharuch.

Moody's lowers UPL Corp ratings to stable from positive

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

MOIL: Shares will turn ex-date on November 26 for the proposed buyback and the record date for share buyback issue is November 27.

Setco Automotive: CARE revised credit rating on the company's long-term bank facilities to B from BB with a negative outlook.

Thomas Cook (India): CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating on company bank loan facilities at AA-/Stable.

Texmaco Rail -  India Ratings & Research revised term loan, fund based and non-fund based ratings to IND A from IND AA-

Ujaas Energy: CRISIL downgraded the company's long-term rating to BB/Negative from BB+/Stable.

Coffee Day: Coffee Day Group shut wood processing unit in Chikkamagaluru.

Bimetal Bearings: The company is to revoke non-working days at the powder plant at Sembium, Chennai for the rest of November.

Unichem Lab gets USFDA nod for high blood pressure drug, Atenolol tablet - CNBC-TV18

Tata Power set to clinch power distribution licence in central Odisha - BS

ONGC ends shale exploration - ET

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 07:52 am

tags #Stocks in News

