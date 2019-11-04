Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Alkem Lab, Eicher Motors, HDFC, Hero Moto, BEML

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on November 4: HDFC, MRPL, Bharat Electronics, HT Media, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Overseas Bank, KRBL, NOCIL, Persistent Systems, SRF

Tata Motors: Total sales down 34% at 41,354 vehicles compared to 62,264 units, total domestic sales down 32% at 39,152 units versus 57,710 units, YoY

V-Mart Q2: Loss at Rs 18 crore versus loss of Rs 4 crore, revenue up 19.8% at Rs 314.1 crore versus Rs 262.2 crore, YoY

Yes Bank Q2: Net loss at Rs 600.1 crore versus profit of Rs 964.7 crore, NII down 9.6% at Rs 2,185.9 crore versus Rs 2.417.5 crore, YoY

Escorts Q2: Consolidated Q2 net profit at Rs 101.5 crore against Rs 101.2 crore, revenue down 5.6 percent at Rs 1,334 crore versus Rs 1,412.5 crore, YoY

BEML Q2: Consolidated net loss at Rs 27.2 crore versus profit of Rs 16.6 crore, revenue down 6.4% at Rs 687.1 crore versus Rs 734.1 crore, YoY

Trident Q2: Consolidated net profit up 26.8% at Rs 139.8 crore versus Rs 110.2 crore, revenue down 4.3% at Rs 1,340.7 crore versus Rs 1,400.7 crore, YoY

Zen Tech Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 14.2 crore versus loss of Rs 3.5 crore, revenue at Rs 47.6 crore versus Rs 7.8 crore, YoY

Relaxo Footwear Q2: Net profit up 78.7% at Rs 70.5 crore versus Rs 39.5 crore, revenue up 14.5% at Rs 621.8 crore versus Rs 543.1 crore, YoY

IFB Industries Q2: Consolidated net profit down 36.9% at Rs 21.7 crore versus Rs 34.4 crore, revenue up 3.7% at Rs 713.2 crore versus Rs 688 crore, YoY

Advanced Enzyme Q2: Consolidated net profit rose 23.1% at Rs 31.8 crore versus Rs 25.9 crore, revenue up 8% at Rs 111.4 crore versus Rs 103.2 crore, YoY

Hero MotoCorp: October sales fall 18 percent to 5.99 lakh units against 7.30 lakh units YoY.

Thomas Cook clarify that the reported sale of the Global Thomas Cook brand to Fosun of China does not include the regions of India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius

GIC Housing Finance: Q2 net loss at Rs 10 crore against profit of Rs 46.2 crore, revenue rises 3.7 percent to Rs 312.1 crore versus Rs 301.1 crore YoY.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: RBI advised bank to appoint new MD, CEO in 4 months.

Ashok Leyland: Company proposed to observe 0-12 non-working days during November to align production in line market demand.

Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 38 MW Wind power project from ReNew Power

KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,806 crore

Alkem Labs: US FDA issues Establishment Inspection Report for Daman & Baddi units.

Bajaj Finance: Company is set to launch its QIP early next week - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales in October increased to 71,964 units versus 70,451 units YoY.

IndiGo says: Working with Pratt & Whitney, Airbus to fix engine issue

Indiabulls Housing - Board meeting on November 6 to consider issue of NCDs/debentures/warrants

MOIL cuts prices for different grades of Manganese Ore, other products by 10-25%

Coal India total October production down 20.9% at 39.35 mt versus 49.78 mt, YoY

Manappuram Finance - board meeting on November 7 to consider issue of NCD worth Rs 200 crore

Steel Strips Wheels - October total wheel rim sales down 27% at 10.55 lakh versus 14.50 lakh, YoY

Vodafone Idea - CRISIL downgraded rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crore of Vodafone Mobile Services from CRISIL A to CRISIL BBB+ and India Ratings and Research has downgraded its rating on NCDs of Rs 3,500 crore to IND BBB /RWN from IND A+/ Negative

IRB Infra: NHAI terminates concession agreements of IRB PP Project & IRB PS Highway w.e.f May 15, 2019