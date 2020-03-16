Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, RCF, ICICI Bank, Ind-Swift Lab, HDFC, Escorts, RITES

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

February trade deficit at USD 9.85 billion versus USD 15.17 billion, February exports at USD 27.65 billion versus USD 25.97 billion and imports at USD 37.50 billion versus USD 41.14 billion, MoM

SBI Cards to debut on bourses on March 16

Yes Bank reported a loss of Rs 18,564 crore in December quarter, gross NPAs shot up to 18.87 percent versus 2.10 percent, YoY

ICICI Bank board approves investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank via equity

HDFC board approves investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank at Rs 10 per share

Axis Bank board approved to invest up to Rs 600 crore in Yes Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank to invest Rs 500 crore in Yes Bank

Federal Bank board approves investment of Rs 300 crore in Yes Bank

IDFC First Bank board approves investment of Rs 250 crore in Yes Bank

Bandhan Bank granted approval for an equity investment of Rs 300 crore for acquiring upto 30 crore equity shares of Yes Bank

Transformers and Rectifiers bags order for supply & service of transformers worth Rs 130 crore from Power Grid

RCF - ICRA cuts company's Bank Facilities and NCDs rating to AA-from AA

Indiabulls Housing Finance - Outstanding terms loans from Yes Bank to company are zero

L&T board meet on March 18 to consider and approve first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2019-20

Alembic Pharma - USFDA issued a Form 483 with four procedural observations

Magma Fincorp - Acuite reaffirms long-term rating of ACUITE AA, for Secured Redeemable NCDs and Unsecured Subordinated Redeemable NCDs with outlook being revised from stable to negative

HUDCO board meeting on March 18 to consider payment of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20.

Max Financials board approved share swap proposal involving shares of the Company's sole material subsidiary company, viz., Max Life Insurance Company Limited

KDDL has closed the operations of the Ethos stores at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai

PSP Projects declared interim dividend of 5 per equity share

Zota Health Care received patent certificate for an invention entitled "A Synergistic Oral Pharmaceutical composition for effective treatment of Liver diseases" from the Government of lndia, the Patent Office

PVR opens 4 new screens at PVR Treasure Island Mall in Indore

Indiabulls Housing clarifies that no raid of CBI has happened on Indiabulls Group or any of its offices.

Prestige Estates declares interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share

Ind-Swift Laboratories: USFDA clears inspection without 483 observations of the Derabassi unit

Escorts - India Ratings and Research revised outlook to stable from positive, affirms long-term issuer rating at 'IND AA-'

RITES: Company secured a consulting work award with fee income of Rs 60 crore from Kerala Government.

Wipro: Company and PLEXIS Healthcare Systems ink global strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation for healthcare payers.

Infosys completes acquisition of Simplus

Sunteck Realty issued commercial paper of Rs 25 crore

Wonderla Holidays has decided to temporarily close the Bangalore Park from March 14 to 20, 2020.

UFO Moviez India - ICRA downgraded long-term rating to ICRA A+ from ICRA AA- and short-term rating to ICRA A1 from ICRA A1+

Bharat Forge - ICRA reaffirmed the long term rating at AA+ and short term rating at A1+