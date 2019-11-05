Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, PNB, Dabur India, Titan, Intellect Design, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: PNB, Dabur India, Titan Company, REC, Ajanta Pharma, Apollo Tyres, Berger Paints, Birla Corporation, Cholamandalam Investment, Divis Laboratories, Gati, Gillette India, Godrej Properties, GTL Infrastructure, Gujarat Gas, JSPL, NCC, Redington, Tech Mahindra, VST Tillers Tractors

NOCIL Q2: Consolidated net profit up 3.9% at Rs 54.9 crore versus Rs 52.9 crore, revenue down 22.9% at Rs 209.7 crore versus Rs 272 crore, YoY

Intellect Design Q2: Consolidated net loss at Rs 17.1 crore against profit of Rs 3.4 crore, revenue down 4.7% at Rs 326.6 crore versus Rs 342.8 crore, QoQ

Persistent Systems Q2: Consolidated net profit up 4.4% at Rs 86.1 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore, rupee revenue at up 6.3% at Rs 884.6 crore versus Rs 832.1 crore, QoQ

IOB Q2: Net loss at Rs 2,253.6 crore against loss of Rs 487.3 crore, NII down 0.4% at Rs 1,203.9 crore versus Rs 1,208.3 crore, YoY

Karur Vysya Bank revised its MCLR with effect from November 7

Yes Bank - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.5% stake in bank for Rs 86.89 crore

Orient Refractories Q2: Consolidated net profit up 16.7% at Rs 26.1 crore against Rs 22.4 crore, revenue down 3.5% at Rs 180.1 crore versus Rs 186.7 crore, YoY

Adhunik Industries - Jugal Kishore Agarwal resigns as managing director of the company w.e.f. November 14, 2019

Bajaj Finance board sets floor price for QIP at Rs 4,019.80 per share

Sudarshan Chemicals Q2: Net profit up 87.8% at Rs 46.2 crore against Rs 24.6 crore, revenue up 10.3% at Rs 400.3 crore versus Rs 362.8 crore, YoY

PNB Housing Finance to allot NCDs worth Rs 2500 crore on November 7

Mahindra offers proactive inspection of suspension parts in XUV300

Adani Transmission to consider issuance of USD denominated Foreign Currency Bonds, increasing limits for ECBs and to approve buyback of NCDs and INR Bonds (Masala Bonds) on November 7

Tata Steel subisidiary to sell its entire stake of 56.5% in NatSteel Vina for Rs 36 crore to Thai Hung Trading Joint Stock Company

SMS Lifesciences confident of manufacturing Ranitidine HCL well within the new limits set by the USFDA