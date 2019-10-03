Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, GMR Infra, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, M&M, NMDC

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Yes Bank: The lender said a forced sale of 10 crore equity shares (3.92 percent of the bank's equity share capital) was carried out on October 1.

GMR Infra gets CCI nod for the proposed equity investment from Tata Group, GIC affiliate and SSG affiliate at GMR Airports, subsidiary of the company

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported a month-on-month growth of 12.6 percent in two-wheeler sales in September.

Eicher Motors: Motorcycles sales in September fell 17 percent to 59,500 units versus 71,662 units, but exports jumped 191 percent at 4,642 units versus 1,597 units YoY.

Dishman Carbogen to acquire 100% stake in Dishman Biotech

Prestige Estates: Company and DB Group will invest Rs 2,000 crore for a project in Delhi.

TVS Motor: Sales in September dropped 25.5 percent to 3,15,912 units versus 4,23,939 units YoY.

Tata Motors: Domestic sales in September fell 50 percent to 32,376 units versus 64,598 units YoY.

MOIL - prices of Ferro Grade, Silico Manganese Grade (SMGR 30% & SMGR 25%), Fines and Chemical Grade have been reduced by about 5% on the prices prevailing since 01.09.2019

M&M: Company and Ford Motor formed JV in which company will own 51 percent. Will buy 51 percent stake in Ford India arm for up to Rs 657 crore.

NMDC: Iron ore production in September fell 30.2 percent to 1.64 million tonnes versus 2.35 million tonnes, iron ore sales slip 18.4 percent to 1.91 million tonnes versus 2.34 million tonnes YoY.

Williamson Magor & Company: Director of the company, R S Jhawar, resigned.

Aster DM acquired additional 4.98% stake in Sri Sainatha Multispeciality Hospital Private Limited

Religare Enterprises entered into a consent agreement with Axis Bank for payment of Rs 170 crore to the bank in a phased manner

Dr. Lal Path Labs: CRISIL has reaffirmed the credit rating for the debt instruments of the company.

Surya Roshni: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed credit rating of the company's long and short-term bank facilities.

GIC Housing Finance: ICRA has given "ICRA AA+/negative" ratings to the company's non-convertible debentures of Rs 550 crore and line of credit of Rs 12,500 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare's subsiduary acquired 4 laboratories for providing diagnostic and pathological testing services in Surat, Gujarat

PNC Infratech - CARE assigned CARE A rating to the PNC Aligarh Flighways and PNC Triveni Sangam Highways' long term bank facilities

Lakshmi Vilas Bank's director Supriya Prakash Sen resigns

Lakshmi Vilas Bank revised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from 01.10.2019.

Indian Bank cuts MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors

Wipro completes strategic engagement with ICICI Bank

Tata Elxsi's MD and CEO Madhukar Dev retires; appoints Manoj Raghavan w.e.f October 02,2019

Hindustan Aeronautics - labour unions at various locations of the company have given notice of indefinite strike from October 14 in support of their demand for fair and early settlement of wage revision- 2017

Network18 Media & Investments - ICRA reaffirmed rating of CARE AAA; stable / CARE A1+ for the long-term/ short term bank facilities

TV18 Broadcast - ICRA reaffirmed rating of ICRA A1+ for the commercial paper programme of up to Rs 750 crore and the short-term bank facilities of up to Rs 750 crore

SAP and Infosys collaborate to accelerate enterprise digital transformation for clients