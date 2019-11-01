Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab, Ahluwalia Contracts, Bharti Airtel

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on November 1: Yes Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bank Of India, Central Bank Of India, JSW Energy, V-Mart Retail, JK Lakshmi Cement, GIC Housing Finance

Results on November 2: 8K Miles Software, BEML, Escorts, Gayatri Sugars, Mangalam Drugs, Relaxo Footwears, Trident, Ucal Fuel, Unichem Laboratories

S&P places Bharti Airtel on credit watch negative on adverse SC ruling

Jindal Saw Q2: Net profit at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 97.18 crore, revenue down 9.4% at Rs 2,681.6 crore versus Rs 2,960.1 crore, YoY.

LG Balkrishnan & Bros Q2: Consolidated net profit up 23.6% at Rs 36.5 crore versus Rs 29.5 crore, revenue down 8.8% at Rs 412 crore versus Rs 451.7 crore, YoY

Blue Dart Q2: Consolidated net profit down 35% at Rs 14.6 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore, revenue up at Rs 802.2 crore versus Rs 800.2 crore, YoY

DLF makes payment of interest for NCDs worth Rs 345 crore

Allahabad Bank cuts interest rate of products linked to RBI Repo Rate to 5.15%

Aster DM through its subsidiary has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 80% stake in Premium Healthcare Limited, UAE

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q2: Net profit at Rs 59 crore versus Rs 12.8 crore, revenue at Rs 439 crore versus Rs 217.7 crore, YoY

Thirumalai Chemical Q2: Consolidated net profit down 81.4% at Rs 9.9 crore versus Rs 53.1 crore, rvenue down 20.2% at Rs 290.1 crore versus Rs 363.4 crore, YoY

Laurus Labs Q2: Net profit at Rs 56.6 crore versus Rs 16.2 crore, revenue up 21.1% at Rs 712.4 crore versus Rs 588.3 crore, YoY

Ahluwalia Contracts gets new project worth of Rs 521.71 crore

HCL Technologies launches a dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption

Aarti Drugs incorporates marketing subsidiary namely "Pinnacle Chile SpA" in Chile

Chennai Petroleum Corporation appoints Sobha Surendran as non-executive independent director of the company w.e.f. October 31, 2019

PTC India appoints K. V. as independent director of the company w.e.f. October 30, 2019.

TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto amicably settle a decade old patent dispute

SICAL Logistics board approves KN Ramesh's appointment as MD

Patel Engineering - lnfomerics Valuation and Rating has assigned IVR BBB / Positive Outlook to the long term bank facilities totalling to Rs 2186.9 crore and IVR A3+ to the short term bank facilities worth Rs 4600.1 crore of the company

Quick Heal Technologies to make strategic investment in L7 Defense, Israel based Cybersecurity Startup

PNB cuts lending rate by 10 bps across tenors we.f. November 1

Future Retail - Acuite Ratings & Research has reaffirmed ACUITE A1+ rating o the commercial paper and assigned ACUITEAA to the NCDs of the company