Stocks in the news: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Alembic Pharma, JK Paper, Fortis

Results Today: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Atul, Bata, MCX India, Ceat, Havells, Nelco, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Zee Media Corporation, Just Dial, L&T Finance

Results on Saturday: HDFC Bank, Reliance Power, South Indian Bank.

Bajaj Finserv: Q1 consolidated profit rises 41 percent to Rs 825 crore versus Rs 585 crore; revenue increases 39 percent at Rs 3,943.6 crore versus Rs 2,839 crore (YoY).

Hatsun Agro Product: Q1 profit rises to Rs 37.85 crore versus Rs 35.18 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,235.67 crore versus Rs 1,168.73 crore (YoY).

Infosys expands its global network of Digital Studios, announces the opening of a new studio in Berlin

Hatsun Agro Product: Company proposes to set up a dairy manufacturing plant in Maharashtra and has identified the location for construction of the Plant. The installation of the dairy plant is expected to be commissioned before the end of December 2019.

Aditya Birla Money: Q1 profit rises to Rs 2.02 crore versus Rs 1.27 crore; revenue increases Rs 42.14 crore versus Rs 35.90 crore (YoY).

Himachal Futuristic bags orders for Rs 2004.15 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

JSW Steel: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approves JSW Steel-AION's resolution plan for Monnet Ispat with some modifications.

Andhra Bank clarified that exposure to Sterling group at Rs 1143.85 crore classified as NPA

ABB India: Q2 profit rises 35.8 percent at Rs 102.1 crore versus Rs 75.1 crore; revenue increases 21.5 percent at Rs 2,713 crore versus Rs 2,233 crore (YoY).

Hindalco: No proposal to acquire Aleris has been considered by the board

NCLT approves JK Paper's Rs 371 cr bid for Sirpur Paper Mills

Reliance Communications to meet bondholders for a proposal relating to restructuring of bonds in London on August 10

Alembic Pharma gets EIR for its Karakhadi facility

Fortis EGM on Aug 13 to seek shareholders nod for stake sale to IHH

Maruti Suzuki India expands reach of Ecstar products