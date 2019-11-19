Stocks in the news: Vodafone Idea, Zee Ent, Bharti Airtel, Pidilite, Prestige Estates, Peninsula Land

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Jaypee Infratech: Resolution plans of NBCC & Suraksha Realty received by Resolution Professional were placed before the meeting of Committee of Creditors.

TCS launches Microsoft business unit To help accelerate business transformation

PNB - In principal approval of alternate mechanism to amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel will increase tariffs effective December 1, 2019.

Pidilite Industries: Company appointed Pradip Menon, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

Infosys: COO UB Pravin Rao told CNBC-TV18 that there are no structured layoffs in the company; people are put on the performance improvement program every year.

Peninsula Land - ICRA has revised rating of NCDs amounting to Rs 530.53 crore to ICRA C

Prestige Estates subsidiary has acquired 28.99% stake in DB Realtors Private Limited

Tata Steel outlines proposals for transformation programme to build a stronger and more sustainable business in Europe

Accelya Solutions India: Shareholders including Warburg Pincus entered into an agreement for the sale of Accelya Topco Limited (the ultimate holding company of Accelya Solutions India) to Aurora UK Bidco Limited, Jersey.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Brickwork Ratings India downgraded credit rating for 6 percent Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares to AA+ (Credit Watch with Negative Implications) from AAA earlier.