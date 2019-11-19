App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Vodafone Idea, Zee Ent, Bharti Airtel, Pidilite, Prestige Estates, Peninsula Land

Tata Communications | Vodafone Idea | Zee Entertainment and Pidilite Industries and Tata Steel are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Jaypee Infratech: Resolution plans of NBCC & Suraksha Realty received by Resolution Professional were placed before the meeting of Committee of Creditors.

TCS launches Microsoft business unit To help accelerate business transformation

Close

PNB - In principal approval of alternate mechanism to amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB

related news

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel will increase tariffs effective December 1, 2019.

Pidilite Industries: Company appointed Pradip Menon, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

Infosys: COO UB Pravin Rao told CNBC-TV18 that there are no structured layoffs in the company; people are put on the performance improvement program every year.

Peninsula Land - ICRA has revised rating of NCDs amounting to Rs 530.53 crore to ICRA C

Prestige Estates subsidiary has acquired 28.99% stake in DB Realtors Private Limited

Tata Steel outlines proposals for transformation programme to build a stronger and more sustainable business in Europe

Accelya Solutions India: Shareholders including Warburg Pincus entered into an agreement for the sale of Accelya Topco Limited (the ultimate holding company of Accelya Solutions India) to Aurora UK Bidco Limited, Jersey.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Brickwork Ratings India downgraded credit rating for 6 percent Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares to AA+ (Credit Watch with Negative Implications) from AAA earlier.

Tata Communications provides Visteon with a fully managed software defined wide-area network

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 07:53 am

tags #Stocks in News

