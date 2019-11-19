Stocks in the news: Vodafone Idea, Zee Ent, Bharti Airtel, Pidilite, Prestige Estates, Peninsula Land

Tata Communications | Vodafone Idea | Zee Entertainment and Pidilite Industries and Tata Steel are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Jaypee Infratech: Resolution plans of NBCC & Suraksha Realty received by Resolution Professional were placed before the meeting of Committee of Creditors.
TCS launches Microsoft business unit To help accelerate business transformation
PNB - In principal approval of alternate mechanism to amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB
related news
-
Stocks in the news: RComm, Tata Steel, Asian Oilfield, HIL, HCL Info, BPCL, Wockhardt, Unichem Lab
-
Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Aurobindo Pharma, ONGC, ARSS Infra, Adani Power, Bata, BHEL
-
Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, BHEL, Adani Ports, Britannia, Lupin, Godrej Industries, Tata Power, Balmer Lawrie
Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel will increase tariffs effective December 1, 2019.
Pidilite Industries: Company appointed Pradip Menon, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.
Infosys: COO UB Pravin Rao told CNBC-TV18 that there are no structured layoffs in the company; people are put on the performance improvement program every year.
Peninsula Land - ICRA has revised rating of NCDs amounting to Rs 530.53 crore to ICRA C
Prestige Estates subsidiary has acquired 28.99% stake in DB Realtors Private Limited
Tata Steel outlines proposals for transformation programme to build a stronger and more sustainable business in Europe
Accelya Solutions India: Shareholders including Warburg Pincus entered into an agreement for the sale of Accelya Topco Limited (the ultimate holding company of Accelya Solutions India) to Aurora UK Bidco Limited, Jersey.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Brickwork Ratings India downgraded credit rating for 6 percent Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares to AA+ (Credit Watch with Negative Implications) from AAA earlier.Tata Communications provides Visteon with a fully managed software defined wide-area networkGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.