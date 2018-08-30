Stocks in the news: Unitech, Greaves Cotton, Tata Chemicals, Laurus Labs, Reliance Infra

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Mahindra Logistics: Board approved the appointment of Yogesh Patel, VP – Finance of the company, as the CFO and KMP of the company, with effect from September 1.

PNB Housing Finance - NCD worth Rs 585 crore to be allotted on August 30

Amtek Auto: Q3FY18 loss at Rs 80.21 crore against loss of Rs 241.56 crore in Q3FY17 and loss of Rs 10,652.2 crore in Q2FY18. Revenue at Rs 313.77 crore against Rs 457.2 crore in Q3FY17 and Rs 343.62 crore in Q2FY18.

Unitech: Q1FY19 loss at Rs 72.95 crore against loss Rs 16.47 crore; revenue falls to Rs 76.3 crore versus Rs 195.96 crore (YoY).

NALCO declares highest ever dividend of Rs 1102 crore for 2017-18

PTC India Financial Services: Q1 profit falls to Rs 55.93 crore versus Rs 72.4 crore; provisions and contingencies rose to Rs 17.11 crore versus Rs 14.23 crore (YoY).

Pioneer Distilleries will resume its operations from August 30 consequent to the completion of the maintenance work at Balapur Village, Nanded, Maharashtra

Tata Chemicals: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance sold 52,13,678 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 414.21 per share which were worth Rs 216 crore. Its stake in the company reduced to 2.97 percent from 5.02 percent earlier.

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting granted approval for appointment of Mr Vivek Khanna as CEO of TV Today

Vedanta's subsidiary Electrosteel Steels: Q4FY18 loss at Rs 5,272.35 crore against loss of Rs 293.33 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,149.03 crore against Rs 676.15 crore (YoY).

Greaves Cotton: Board has approved the proposal of investment in Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, to acquire 67 percent in the first phase and further 13 percent in a span of three years.

Indian Bank has entered into the Inter Creditor Agreement (ICA) for resolution of stressed assets

Laurus Labs: Company receives USFDA approval for Metformin Hydrochloride tablets which are used for treatment of diabetes.

Celestial Biolabs: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 3 to consider the further issue of equity shares and/or warrants to promoters and non-promoters group on preferential basis.

Reliance Infrastructure: Company completed 100 percent sale of its Integrated Munibai Power Distribution Business to Adani Transmission.

National Fertilizers (NFL): Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) is a joint venture company promoted by NFL, EIL and FCIL to revive old FCIL plant at Ramagundam in Telangana. The plant is likely to start commercial production by the year 2019. NFL has signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with RFCL to market RFCL Products including 12.71 LMT urea to be produced by RFCL plant at Ramagundam.

Raj Agro Mills: Change of Name from Raj Agro Mills to PAOS Industries

Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla ARC executed agreements to enter into a strategic joint venture with Varde Partners

Reliance to expand operations in U'khand

Tata Tele (Maha) seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 20,000 cr

Bharti Airtel shareholders approve merger proposal with Tata Teleservices