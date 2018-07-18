Stocks in the news: UltraTech Cement, HDFC, IDBI Bank, Kridhan Infra, PNC Infratech

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: UltraTech Cement, Bandhan Bank, Mindtree, NIIT Technologies, JM Financial, Mastek, GHCL, Mahindra CIE Auto, Reliance Communications, Sasken Tech, Responsive Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, Foseco India, HT media, Artson Engineering

HDFC: HDFC Asset Management Company decided to open its initial public offering for subscription on July 25 and close on July 27. Price band is fixed at Rs 1,095 to Rs 1,100 per share.

IDBI Bank: The bank has received a letter from Life Insurance Corporation of India expressing their interest in acquiring 51 percent controlling stake in the bank, as a Promoter through preferential allotment of shares/open offer.

PSU Banks: The government has announced a capital infusion of Rs 11,336 crore in five public sector banks, which include Punjab National Bank (Rs 2,816 crore), Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 2,157 crore), Andhra Bank (Rs 2,019 crore), Corporation Bank (Rs 2,555 crore) and Allahabad Bank (Rs 1,790 crore).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Q1 consolidated net profit up 31.2 percent at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 248.2 crore; revenue up 15 percent at Rs 1,772 crore versus Rs 1,504.3 crore (YoY).

Sintex Industries: Q1 consolidated profit up 11.5 percent at Rs 39.1 crore versus Rs 35.1 crore; revenue up 34.6 percent at Rs 925.3 crore versus Rs 687.6 crore (YoY).

5paisa Capital: Q1 consolidated loss at Rs 5.6 crore versus loss of Rs 6.2 crore; revenue rises to Rs 9 crore versus Rs 2.2 crore (YoY).

HDFC Bank: The bank will issue 3.91 crore shares to HDFC via preferential allotment at Rs 2,174.09 per share.

Tejas Networks: Tejas implements 100G DWDM network for MCM Telecom in Mexico.

Kridhan Infra: VNC's JV awarded order worth Rs 222.6 crore.

PNC Infratech: The concession agreement signed between National Highways Authority of India and PNC Challakere (Karnataka) Highways Private Limited [special purpose vehicle] incorporated for implementation of project of four laning of Challakere to Hariyur section of NH 150 A, in Karnataka on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Vibrant Global Capital: Board approved further Investment in Vibrant Global Salt Private Limited (subsidiary company) by way of purchase of 7 lakh Equity Shares in VGSPL. By way of this proposed investment, VGSPL will become wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

REC board to consider raising up to Rs 70K cr via NCDs

Jet Airways to hold 26th AGM on August 9

NCLAT stays voting by Bhushan Power & Steel lenders on finalising bids

Allahabad Bank plans Rs 1,900 cr equity capital mop-up

Kalpataru Power Transmission to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 300 cr

Well mgt Co LLP sold 37,45,651 shares of PC Jeweller at Rs 85.43