Stocks in the news: TTK Prestige, Jet Airways, Max India, SBI, Bharat Gears, ONGC, Amber Enterprises

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Jet Airways: Additional seven aircraft grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors.

Escorts: The company appoints Shailendra Agrawal as executive director.

SBI: The board gives an extension of validity period for raising Rs 20,000 crore from market till March 31, 2020.

The lender approves issue of bond worth Rs 1,251.30 crore.

Insecticides (India) naugurates new factory for commercial production agrochemicals

Tata Steel BSL approved allotment of convertible redeemable preference shares worth Rs 6700 crore to Tata Steel

International Paper - Maintenance at Rajahmundry facility from March 25, 2019 to March 30, 2019 would lead to estimated loss of production of around 500 tonnes per day

Tata Motors will increase prices of its passenger vehicles range by up to Rs 25,000 from April on account of rising input costs and external economic conditions - PTI

Amber Enterprises: The company approves to enter into the definitive agreements to acquire 80 percent stake of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries.

Tata Coffee appoints Chacko Purackal Thomas as MD & CEO of the company for a period of 3 years with effect from April 1, 2019

Dr Reddy's Laboratories - USFDA completed audit of research and development facility of Aurigene Discovery Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary, situated at Miyapur, Hyderabad

Bharat Gears: The company will issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1:7. Issue price is Rs 105 per share.

ONGC declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share

CCL Products declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share for the financial year 2018-19

Max India: The company appointed Analjit Singh as the non-executive director and chairman.

Ramco Cements: The company acquires 45 lakh shares of Ramco Industrial and Technology for Rs 10 per share.

Karnataka Bank reported a fraud to RBI amounting to Rs 13.26 crore

Sylph Technologies: The company approves to sell 7,11,598 shares of Sakshi Powertech for a consideration of Rs 5.59 crore at Rs 78.68 per share.

James Warren Tea: The company approves to a buyback of 23,25,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 115.

Infosys will be entering into an agreement with The House Fund II, L.P to invest USD 10 million

Manpasand Beverages: The company incorporates a wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. Manpasand Products.

TRF board approved allotment of non-convertible redeemable preference shares worth Rs 250 crore to Tata Steel on private placement basis

Bombay Dyeing received part occupancy certificate from MCGM for company's residential building project in Dadar

EID Parry: The company declares a second interim dividend of Re 1.

EID Parry board approved investment of Rs 70 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Parry Sugars Refinery

TV Today Network - Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Delhi Bench (ITAT) disposed off demands of Rs 69 crore foe assessment years 2013-14 and 2014-15

Deepak Nitrite - ICRA has re-affirmed the long-term rating of Line of credit at ICRA A+ and short term rating at ICRA A1+

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries: Board meeting is on March 25 to consider and approve the allotment of shares.

Integrated Capital Services: Board meeting is scheduled on March 27 to take note of implementation of the order of the NCLT.

Acrysil: Board meeting is on March 29 to consider and approve the annual operational plan of the company for the Financial Year 2019-20.

Galaxy Surfactants: Board meeting is on March 29 to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

D&H India: Board meeting is on March 29 to approve the appointment of additional director.

Aris International: Board meeting is on March 26 for the appointment of Sushma Anuj Yadav as chief financial officer of the company.

India Infraspace: Board meeting is on March 27 to consider and approve the appointment of the chief financial officer of the company.

TTK Prestige: Board meeting is on March 29 to consider and approve cancellation of forfeited shares and issue of bonus shares.

Power Finance Corporation: Board meeting is on March 27 to consider and approve a proposal for raising of resources

Board meeting is on April 2 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2018.