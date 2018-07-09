Stocks in the news: Trigyn Tech, Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, JP Associates, Fortis

Trigyn Tech | Ashok Leyland | Tata Steel | JP Associates and Fortis are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Trigyn Tech has bagged an order from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development
Ashok Leyland plans to scale up LCV biz, international operations
Tata Steel's Q1 FY19 India production at 3.17 million tonne
Kirloskar Pneumatic board meeting on July 27 to consider stock split and Q1FY19 results
Jaiprakash Associates gets Rs 2,850-cr contract in J&K from Chenab Valley Power Projects
Fortis Healthcare has released audited financial results with qualifications from auditor: Deloitte.
Cadila: Zydus has received tentative approval from US Food & Drug Administration for Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension. It is used to treat high levels of iron in the body
ENIL commenced broadcast from its radio station at Siliguri (98.3 FM) - acquired under Phase 3 auctions
Sterlite Technologies' subsidiary entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Metallurgica Bresciana S.p.A.
Cyient: The company allotted 26,780 shares to its associates under the ASOP scheme
DB Corp fixed July 18 as buyback record date
Info Edge invested through its wholly-owned subsidiary about Rs 3 crore in Ideaclicks Infolabs
Emami will be conducting its annual general meeting on August 1
NMDC: Total production at 6.87 mt and sales at 6.84mt
Indian Overseas Bank's MCRL unchanged at the current levels
Syndicate Bank revised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR)
Bank of Maharashtra reviewed its MCLR rates wef July 7, base rate remains unchanged at 9.50% p.a.
CG Power along with its consortium partners installed its largest ever Offshore Transmission Substation in Germany
DCB Bank board will be meeting on July 14 to discuss financial results.
Srei Equipment: CARE upgrades Srei Equipment Fin long-term rating to AA; outlook positive
Goa Carbon temporary shut operations at the Goa plant
Shalby announces a centre for liver disease & transplantation (CLDT) in Ahmedabad
VA Tech Wabag to consider fund raising proposal
GVK Power's step down subsidiary achieved the financial closure for construction of first phase of Navi Mumbai Airport projectShriram City Union has given Loans to the SVL Group in various tranches amounting to Rs 400 crores with board approvals