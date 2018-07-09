Stocks in the news: Trigyn Tech, Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, JP Associates, Fortis

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Trigyn Tech has bagged an order from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development

Ashok Leyland plans to scale up LCV biz, international operations

Tata Steel's Q1 FY19 India production at 3.17 million tonne

Kirloskar Pneumatic board meeting on July 27 to consider stock split and Q1FY19 results

Jaiprakash Associates gets Rs 2,850-cr contract in J&K from Chenab Valley Power Projects

Fortis Healthcare has released audited financial results with qualifications from auditor: Deloitte.

Cadila: Zydus has received tentative approval from US Food & Drug Administration for Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension. It is used to treat high levels of iron in the body

ENIL commenced broadcast from its radio station at Siliguri (98.3 FM) - acquired under Phase 3 auctions

Sterlite Technologies' subsidiary entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Metallurgica Bresciana S.p.A.

Cyient: The company allotted 26,780 shares to its associates under the ASOP scheme

DB Corp fixed July 18 as buyback record date

Info Edge invested through its wholly-owned subsidiary about Rs 3 crore in Ideaclicks Infolabs

Emami will be conducting its annual general meeting on August 1

NMDC: Total production at 6.87 mt and sales at 6.84mt

ENIL has commenced broadcast from a new radio station at Siliguri

Indian Overseas Bank's MCRL unchanged at the current levels

Syndicate Bank revised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR)

Bank of Maharashtra reviewed its MCLR rates wef July 7, base rate remains unchanged at 9.50% p.a.

CG Power along with its consortium partners installed its largest ever Offshore Transmission Substation in Germany

DCB Bank board will be meeting on July 14 to discuss financial results.

Srei Equipment: CARE upgrades Srei Equipment Fin long-term rating to AA; outlook positive

Goa Carbon temporary shut operations at the Goa plant

Shalby announces a centre for liver disease & transplantation (CLDT) in Ahmedabad

VA Tech Wabag to consider fund raising proposal

GVK Power's step down subsidiary achieved the financial closure for construction of first phase of Navi Mumbai Airport project