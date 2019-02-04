Stocks in the news: Titan, ,Rcom, Cyient, DHFL, Equitas Holdings, JSPL, Balrampur Chini, Exide

Voltamp Transformers | Banco Produsts | Tata Steel | CMI | Ins-Swift Laboratories | Reliance Communications | Akzo Nobel | Manappuram Finance and Ajanta Pharma are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are the stocks that are in news today:
Reults Today: Aban Offshore, Balrampur Chini, Ajmera Realty, Capacite Infraprojects, Exide, Godrej Agrovet, Lumax Industries, Sun Pharma Advanced, SREI Infra, SRF, Texmaco Rail, Whirlpool of India
Listing Today: Xelpmoc Design and Tech
Net profit up 35 percent at Rs 416 crore, revenue up 34.4 percent at Rs 5,672.2 crore
Net profit rose to Rs 35.25 crore vs Rs 18.95 crore, revenue up at Rs 550.59 crore vs Rs 321.61 crore, YoYArtson Engineering Q3
Net loss at Rs 1.06 crore vs profit of Rs 40.86 crore, revenue at Rs 29.79 crore vs Rs 23.04 crore, YoYEquitas Holdings Q3
Net profit at Rs 62.5 crore as compared to loss of Rs 30 crore in Q3FY18Voltamp Transformers Q3
Net profit down at Rs 22.22 crore as compared to Rs 23.60 crore in Q3FY18MOIL Q3
Net profit up 15.9 percent at Rs 120.2 cr vs Rs 103.7 cr (YoY)JSPL Q3
Cons net loss at Rs 87.2 cr vs loss of Rs 276.9 cr (YoY)Syndicate Bank Q3
Net profit at Rs 107.9 cr vs loss of Rs 869.7 cr (YoY)Future Life Q3
Net profit up 46.3 percent at Rs 55 cr vs Rs 37.6 cr (YoY)Filatex India Q3
Net profit up 13.2 percent at Rs 16.3 cr vs Rs 14.4 cr (YoY)Central Bank Of India Q3
Net loss at Rs 718.2 cr vs loss of Rs 1,664.2 cr (YoY)Ramkrishna Forgings Q3
Net profit up 22 percent at Rs 33.8 cr vs Rs 27.7 cr (YoY)Relaxo Footwears Q3
Net profit down 6.3 percent at Rs 35.6 cr vs Rs 38 cr (YoY)JK Cement Q3
Net Profit down 16.5 percent at Rs 60.9 cr vs Rs 72.9 cr (YoY)Godfrey Phillips Q3
Net Profit up 26.7 percent at Rs 78.4 cr vs Rs 61.9 cr (YoY)BEML Q3
Net profit at Rs 44 cr vs Rs 16.6 cr (YoY)Dwarikesh Sugar Q3
Net profit up 12.2 percent at Rs 23.9 cr vs Rs 21.3 cr (YoY)Sical Logistics Q3
Cons net profit down 42 percent at Rs 4 cr vs Rs 6.9 cr (YoY)
Godrej Properties to develop six new projects in Pune
Cyient approves buyback of shares worth Rs 200 crore, buyback at not more than Rs 700 per share
Reliance Communications board decides to implement debt resolution plans via NCLT frameworkTata Motors January auto sales:
Total domestic sales down 8% at 54,915 units vs 59,441 units
CV domestic sales down 6% at 37,089 units vs 39,386 units, YoY
Wipro launches Next-Gen ATSC 3.0 Digital TV receiver solution
National Fertilizers declared payment of interim dividend of Rs 1.09 (10.90%) per equity share for the financial year 2018-19
DHFL approved disinvest to BCP Topco VII Pte. 23,01,090 (9.15%) equity shares in Aadhar Housing Finance
Banco Produsts board meeting on February 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended on 31.12.2018.
Religare Enterprises board meeting on February 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended on 31.12.2018.
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers board meeting on February 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended on 31.12.2018.
Time Technoplast board meeting on Feb 14 to approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018
Mercator board meeting on Feb 13 to consider un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
CMI board meeting on Feb 14 to consider un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
DQ Entertainment (International) board meeting scheduled on 12/02/2019 to consider and approve un-audited financial results
Tata Steel board meeting on February 8, 2019 to consider unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
Ins-Swift Laboratories board meeting on Feb 11 to consider third quarter results
Shakti Pumps board meeting is scheduled on Feb 12 to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
Spice Mobility - Spice VAS (Africa) Pte. executed a share subscription agreement whereby co agreed to issue and allot 4,16,50,212 shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Spice Digital (South Africa) Pty. to Karma Trust Group at a consideration of USD 1 million
Centum Electronics board to consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend on Feb 6
EID Parry India board declared interim dividend of Rs 2 (200%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2019
Akzo Nobel appointed Lakshay Kataria as a whole time director and chief financial officer of the company
Berger Paints appointed Anoop Hoon and Sonu Bhasin as additional, non-executive and independent directors
Manappuram Finance to consider declaration of interim dividend on February 06Ajanta Pharma approved the proposal to buyback fully paid up equity shares of the company