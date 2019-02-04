Stocks in the news: Titan, ,Rcom, Cyient, DHFL, Equitas Holdings, JSPL, Balrampur Chini, Exide

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Reults Today: Aban Offshore, Balrampur Chini, Ajmera Realty, Capacite Infraprojects, Exide, Godrej Agrovet, Lumax Industries, Sun Pharma Advanced, SREI Infra, SRF, Texmaco Rail, Whirlpool of India

Listing Today: Xelpmoc Design and Tech

Net profit up 35 percent at Rs 416 crore, revenue up 34.4 percent at Rs 5,672.2 crore

Net profit rose to Rs 35.25 crore vs Rs 18.95 crore, revenue up at Rs 550.59 crore vs Rs 321.61 crore, YoY

Net loss at Rs 1.06 crore vs profit of Rs 40.86 crore, revenue at Rs 29.79 crore vs Rs 23.04 crore, YoY

Net profit at Rs 62.5 crore as compared to loss of Rs 30 crore in Q3FY18

Net profit down at Rs 22.22 crore as compared to Rs 23.60 crore in Q3FY18

Net profit up 15.9 percent at Rs 120.2 cr vs Rs 103.7 cr (YoY)

Cons net loss at Rs 87.2 cr vs loss of Rs 276.9 cr (YoY)

Net profit at Rs 107.9 cr vs loss of Rs 869.7 cr (YoY)

Net profit up 46.3 percent at Rs 55 cr vs Rs 37.6 cr (YoY)

Net profit up 13.2 percent at Rs 16.3 cr vs Rs 14.4 cr (YoY)

Net loss at Rs 718.2 cr vs loss of Rs 1,664.2 cr (YoY)

Net profit up 22 percent at Rs 33.8 cr vs Rs 27.7 cr (YoY)

Net profit down 6.3 percent at Rs 35.6 cr vs Rs 38 cr (YoY)

Net Profit down 16.5 percent at Rs 60.9 cr vs Rs 72.9 cr (YoY)

Net Profit up 26.7 percent at Rs 78.4 cr vs Rs 61.9 cr (YoY)

Net profit at Rs 44 cr vs Rs 16.6 cr (YoY)

Net profit up 12.2 percent at Rs 23.9 cr vs Rs 21.3 cr (YoY)

Cons net profit down 42 percent at Rs 4 cr vs Rs 6.9 cr (YoY)

Godrej Properties to develop six new projects in Pune

Cyient approves buyback of shares worth Rs 200 crore, buyback at not more than Rs 700 per share

Reliance Communications board decides to implement debt resolution plans via NCLT framework

Total domestic sales down 8% at 54,915 units vs 59,441 units

CV domestic sales down 6% at 37,089 units vs 39,386 units, YoY

Wipro launches Next-Gen ATSC 3.0 Digital TV receiver solution

National Fertilizers declared payment of interim dividend of Rs 1.09 (10.90%) per equity share for the financial year 2018-19

DHFL approved disinvest to BCP Topco VII Pte. 23,01,090 (9.15%) equity shares in Aadhar Housing Finance

Banco Produsts board meeting on February 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended on 31.12.2018.

Religare Enterprises board meeting on February 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended on 31.12.2018.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers board meeting on February 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended on 31.12.2018.

Time Technoplast board meeting on Feb 14 to approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018

Mercator board meeting on Feb 13 to consider un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018

CMI board meeting on Feb 14 to consider un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018

DQ Entertainment (International) board meeting scheduled on 12/02/2019 to consider and approve un-audited financial results

Tata Steel board meeting on February 8, 2019 to consider unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018

Ins-Swift Laboratories board meeting on Feb 11 to consider third quarter results

Shakti Pumps board meeting is scheduled on Feb 12 to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018

Spice Mobility - Spice VAS (Africa) Pte. executed a share subscription agreement whereby co agreed to issue and allot 4,16,50,212 shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Spice Digital (South Africa) Pty. to Karma Trust Group at a consideration of USD 1 million

Centum Electronics board to consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend on Feb 6

EID Parry India board declared interim dividend of Rs 2 (200%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2019

Akzo Nobel appointed Lakshay Kataria as a whole time director and chief financial officer of the company

Berger Paints appointed Anoop Hoon and Sonu Bhasin as additional, non-executive and independent directors

Manappuram Finance to consider declaration of interim dividend on February 06

approved the proposal to buyback fully paid up equity shares of the company