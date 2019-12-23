App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Titan, Cadila Healthcare, Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, HUDCO, NBCC

Titan | Cadila Healthcare | Tata Motors | Power Grid | Canara Bank and HUDCO are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Titan CompanyUltraTech CementNestle India will be added to BSE Sensex whereas Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVRVedantaYes Bank will be deleted from the BSE Sensex from December 23.

Tata Global Beverages: The company announced the appointment of Sunil D’Souza as its Managing Director and CEO.

related news

Britannia Industries announces redemption of commercial papers of Rs 500 crore issued on April 4

UFO Moviez board approved an investment of up to Rs 20 crore by way of convertible instruments over a period of three years in Cinestaan Digital

KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,520 crore

Cadila Healthcare: USFDA issued no observations to the Ahmedabad unit after their inspection on December 16-20.

Bajaj Consumer: Jaideep Nandi appointed as CEO w.e.f January 2.

Canara Bank: CRISIL placed the bank's long-term rating on 'Watch Developing'.

NBCC received a letter of intent from HIL (India) to provide project management consultancy services for development of 5.12 acres land parcel

HUDCO: The company appointed Arshi Ahmad Ali as CFO till regular incumbent assumes the charge of Director (Finance).

Asian Granito launches exclusive 'AGL Bathware' Range nationally at a dealer meet in New Delhi

Power Grid
To invest Rs 180 crore in 2 substations

Acquired Meerut-Simbhavali Transmission (MSTL), the project SPV to establish transmission system from PFC Consulting Limited

Mcleod Russel restrained from selling, transferring, alienating, disposing, assigning, dealing, encumbering or creating third party rights on any of its assets, till next hearing in HC

Wipro partners with NASSCOM to unveil FutureSkills platform

Tata Motors - Clarified: Jaguar Land Rover acquired Bowler, the UK-based manufacturer of all-terrain performance cars, parts and rally raid vehicles

Ratnamani Metals received new domestic order of Rs 81 crore for supply of coated CS pipes for an oil & gas pipeline project

PSP Projects emerged as the L-1 bidder for EPC design and build construction of proposed GIDC Tech-Hub at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Prestige Estate approves issue and allotment of 1.3 crore equity shares at a price not less than floor price of Rs 323.22

Rallis India - NCLT sanctions merger by absorption of Metahelix Life Sciences with teh company

Cybertech Systems - comapny made furtehr overseas direct investment of USD 200,000 has been made in Spatialitics LLC, Delaware, USA, wholly owned subsidiary of the company

Godawari Power and Ispat board meeting on December 24 to consider the proposal of scheme of arrangement with Jagdamba Power and Alloys

CARE Ratings' MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi resigns, Arun Kumar will continue to act as interim CEO of the company

Indiabulls Real enters into definitive agreement with Blackstone for divesting entire stake in Mariana Infra

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 07:43 am

tags #Stocks in News

