Stocks in the news: Texmo Pipes, LT Foods, CES, McNally Bharat, Muthoot Finance, ABB

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Indiabulls Ventures: Board members approved to provide another opportunity to 1,515 shareholders holding 3,98,516 Rights equity shares for payment of First Call Money, by providing a separate window of 15 days i.e. September 10-24.

CES Limited: Company to issue bonus share in the ratio of 1:27, i.e., 27 equity shares for every 1 equity share held, to members as on the record date fixed as September 21.

Goldiam International received its highest ever confirmed export orders worth Rs140 crore from its International clients

ABB India: Company has redeemed the entire 600 unsecured rated listed redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,00,000 each on September 4.

Emami Infrastructure's annual general meeting scheduled on September 27

IL&FS Engineering: CARE Ratings has revised the credit rating of the company for long / short term bank facilities aggregating to Rs 3,091.33 crore.

Scanpoint Geomatics: Company has received a project for design and development of software application for North Eastern Spatial Data Repository (NeSDR) from North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC). The aggregate value of the said project is Rs 1.05 crore.

Jagran Prakashan: Company has made an additional investment in the equity shares of MMI Online (MMI) by way of acquiring 18,28,300 equity shares, constituting 37.41 percent of MMI's equity through transfer of equity shares from Ms Sukirti Gupta. MMI is a company engaged in business of managing, supervising, promoting and marketing web business/properties/assets. MMI becomes an associate company of the Jagran Prakashan Limited and its shareholding in MMI post acquisition will increase to 44.92 percent.

LG Balakrishnan - ICRA upgraded the rating from MAA- to MAA for accepting the fixed deposits of the company

LT Foods: Board approved the infusion of equity capital by Rabobank’s India Agri Business Fund II Ltd into NBFL, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. This facilitates investment of up to Rs 140 crore in the global organic foods business in one or multiple stages.

Pidilite Industries: Savithri Parekh, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer has given notice of resignation from the services of the company.

LG Balakrishnan: ICRA upgraded the rating from MAA- to MAA for accepting the fixed deposits of the company.

McNally Bharat Engineering: Company has received one order from NLC India relating to work of 'Construction of 544 numbers of Colony houses and community hall including internal electrification - Phase-I for Talabira II & III OCP - proposed R&R colony at Khinda - Odisha' worth Rs 108 crore.

Texmo Pipes: Company has received an order of HDPE Pipe worth Rs 81.30 crore from Larsen & Toubro.

Jagran Prakashan purchased additional investment in the Equity shares of MMI Online by way of acquiring 18,28,300 equity shares

Muthoot Finance: Company decided to raise funds up to an amount of Rs 5,000 crore (including the unissued portion from the previous approval of Rs 2,000 crore) by way of private placement(s) of redeemable non-convertible debentures to be issued in one or more tranches.

Goldiam International: Company received export orders worth Rs140 crore from its International clients for manufacturing of diamond studded designed gold jewellery and aforesaid order will be delivered within coming 3 months.

Saif India VI FII Holdings Limited A/C Saif India VI FII H bought 53,00,000 shares of JM Financial at Rs 121.96

Sudha Dattatray Mhaiskar bought 9,37,000 shares of MEP Infra at Rs 50.99

JSW Steel, promoters acquire around 88% stake in Monnet Ispat

Icra cuts ratings on Jet Airways' borrowing programmes