you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Alkali Metals, JB Chemicals, Edelweiss Financial

Alkali Metals | Subros | Cipla | Edelweiss Financial Services | Jamna Auto and Bajaj Electricals are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Cipla, Bank Of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, Sintex Industries, Canara Bank, Central Bank Of India, ADF Foods, Allcargo Logistics, Ashoka Buildcon, Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Cummins India, GeeCee Ventures, GE T&D India, GSFC, Heritage Foods, ITD Cementation, Jindal Saw, JK Lakshmi Cement, MOIL, MRO-TEK Realty, Quess Corp, The Ramco Cements, Rane Brake Lining, Redington, Sicagen India, Skipper, Symphony, Thermax

Tech Mahindra Q4: Net profit down 6.6% at Rs 1,132.5 crore against Rs 1,206.8 crore, revenue down at Rs 8,892.3 crore versus Rs 8,943.7 crore, QoQ

DLF Q4: Net profit up 78.7% at Rs 434.8 crore versus Rs 243.3 crore, revenue up 81.5% at Rs 2,500.4 crore versus Rs 1,377.7 crore, YoY

Eris Lifesciences Q4: Net profit down 8.9% at Rs 52.4 crore versus Rs 57.5 crore, revenue up 2.3% at Rs 198.4 crore versus Rs 194 crore, YoY

JB Chemicals Q4: Net profit up 91.4% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 22 crore, revenue up 19% at Rs 379 crore versus Rs 318.4 crore, YoY

Triveni Engg Q4: Net profit at Rs 92.5 crore versus loss of Rs 109.5 crore, revenue up 16.3% at Rs 854.3 crore against Rs 734.3 crore, YoY

Prataap Snacks Q4: Consolidated net profit up 35.9% at Rs 14 crore versus Rs 10 crore, revenue up 14.9% at Rs 1,170.5 crore versus Rs 1,018.4 crore, YoY

Subros Q4: Net profit up 25.7% at Rs 76 crore, revenue up 7.9% at Rs 2,124.4 crore

JSPL Q4: Net loss at Rs 2,713 crore versus loss of Rs 426 crore, revenue up 18% at Rs 10,159 crore versus Rs 8,599 crore, YoY

KEI Industries Q4: Net profit up 21% at Rs 60 crore versus Rs 49.5 crore, revenue up 22.2% at Rs 1,258.7 crore versus Rs 1,030.4 crore, YoY

India Glycols Q4: Net profit down 32.9% at Rs 27.4 crore versus Rs 40.8 crore, revenue up 18.1% at Rs 875.6 crore versus Rs 741.1 crore, YoY

Aarti Industries Q4: Net profit up 46.9% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 84.7 crore, revenue up 17.7% at Rs 1,211.4 crore versus Rs 1,029.3 crore, YoY

Crompton Greaves Consumer Q4: Net profit up 37.3% at Rs 141.7 crore versus Rs 103.2 crore, revenue up 7.2% at Rs 1,206.9 crore versus Rs 1,126.3 crore, YoY

Vaibhav Global Q4: Consolidated net profit up 1.6% at Rs 32.4 crore versus Rs 31.9 crore, revenue up 8.9% at Rs 461.5 crore versus Rs 423.9 crore, YoY

Tamilnadu Petro Q4: Net profit up 14.5% at Rs 11.4 crore versus Rs 10 crore, revenue up 28.4% at Rs 332.8 crore versus Rs 259.2 crore, YoY

Somany Ceramics Q4: Net profit down 15.7% at Rs 19.8 crore versus Rs 23.5 crore, revenue down 2.2% at Rs 515 crore versus Rs 526.7 crore, YoY

Mukta Arts Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 0.8 crore versus loss Of Rs 6.3 crore, revenue up 53% at Rs 43.8 crore versus Rs 28.6 crore, YoY

Surya Roshini Q4: Net profit up 18.9% at Rs 44 crore versus Rs 37 crore, revenue up 19.7% at Rs 1,706.5 crore versus Rs 1,425.8 crore, YoY

Jamna Auto Q4: Net profit down 28.5% at Rs 33.4 crore, revenue down 8.9% at Rs 542.8 crore

Sintex Plastic approved to explore the sale of Auto Division of Sintex-BAPL, the wholly owned material subsidiary of the company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to acquire minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services

Infosys Finacle and Global Treasure Bank announced the successful implementation of the Finacle Core Banking solution at the Bank

ICRA downgrades IDFC First Bank long-term rating to ‘AA’

Acuite Ratings & Research reaffirmed A1+ rating to the commercial papers of the Future Enterprises and AA/Stable to the NCDs

Alkali Metals received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Visakhapatnam Unit in Andhra Pradesh.
First Published on May 22, 2019 07:39 am

tags #Stocks in News

