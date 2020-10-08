Stocks in the news | TCS, Wipro, Jet Airways, RBL Bank, Maruti Suzuki, PVR, Delta Corp

Jet Airways | Twitter went abuzz on October 7 late evening, with many users sharing that the Kalrock-Jalan consortium has come out winner in the race for Jet Airways. Even before the voting began on October 5, Kalrock-Jalan combine was said to be in the lead. "It continues to be in the lead," a senior executive reiterated. At the same time, another executive said that the voting might go on till October 16. October 21 is the deadline for Jet Airways' insolvency process to be completed.