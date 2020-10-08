Stocks in the news | TCS, Wipro, Jet Airways, RBL Bank, Maruti Suzuki, PVR, Delta Corp

APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Pipes, Nilkamal, Shriram City Union Finance, Ujaas Energy, Indiabulls Housing Finance, CAMS, Automobile Corporation of Goa, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. TCS | Company reported a 6.7 percent QoQ rise in Q2 profit at Rs 7,475 crore with revenue growth of 4.7 percent and announced share buyback of Rs 16,000 crore. Wipro | Board to consider buyback proposal on October 13. APL Apollo Tubes | Promoter APL Infrastructure created encumbrance on 60,000 equity shares of company. (Image: aplapollo.com) Apollo Pipes | Sameer Gupta created encumbrance on 4.95 lakh equity shares (representing 3.78 percent of total paid up equity) of company. RBL Bank | Deposits in Q2FY21 grew 5 percent QoQ and 3 percent YoY, Gross advances declined 3 percent YoY and 1 percent QoQ, while retail advances grew 23 percent YoY and 7 percent QoQ. CASA ratio at 31.1 percent in Q2FY21 against 30.1 percent in Q1FY21 and 26.5 percent in Q2FY20. Nilkamal | CARE reaffirmed credit rating on company's long term bank facilities at AA/Stable. Shriram City Union Finance | CARE revised credit rating on company's NCDs to AA/Stable, from AA+/Negative. Delta Corp | Company closed its share buyback. (Image: deltacorp.in) Ujaas Energy | CRISIL has downgraded its long term rating on the bank facilities of company to 'D' from 'B-/Negative. (Image: ujaas.com) Indiabulls Housing Finance | Company redeemed NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000 each. Computer Age Management Services | Ashish Parthasarthy held 3.19 percent stake in company as per September quarter shareholding. (Image: Twitter) Automobile Corporation of Goa | Company decided to extend the layoff from October 8 to October 11 at Honda, Goa (SMD Unit-1) and Bhuimpal, Goa (BBD Unit-II). (Image: acglgoa.com) Maruti Suzuki | Company reported production of 1.66 lakh units in September 2020 against 1.32 lakh units in September 2019. PVR | CRISIL reaffirmed company's long term rating at AA, but removed from "Rating Watch with negative implications" to Negative outlook. (Image: PTI) Jet Airways | Twitter went abuzz on October 7 late evening, with many users sharing that the Kalrock-Jalan consortium has come out winner in the race for Jet Airways. Even before the voting began on October 5, Kalrock-Jalan combine was said to be in the lead. "It continues to be in the lead," a senior executive reiterated. At the same time, another executive said that the voting might go on till October 16. October 21 is the deadline for Jet Airways' insolvency process to be completed. First Published on Oct 8, 2020 07:49 am