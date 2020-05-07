In pics | Stocks in the news: TCS, Escorts, Pidilite, Dr Reddy's Labs, YES Bank, Maruti, Aster DM Health

Supreme Petrochem, JM Financial, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India are some stocks that would be in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/25 Here are the stocks in the news today. (image: Moneycontrol) 2/25 Results on May 7 | HCL Technologies, ICICI Securities, RBL Bank, Cyient, Gillette India, 5Paisa Capital are among companies that are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today 3/25 TCS | Continental Bank has selected the company's BaNCS Cloud to offer richer, digitalized customer experiences. (Image: TCS) 4/25 Apollo Pipes | Promoter Sameer Gupta bought another 1,51,000 shares in the company at Rs 315.01 per share. (Image: apollopipes.com) 5/25 JM Financial Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 130.56 cr versus Rs 128.64 cr, revenue increased to Rs 835.9 cr versus Rs 783.9 cr YoY. (Image: jmfl.com) 6/25 Eicher Motors: | Company appointed Kaleeswaran Arunachalam as the Chief Financial Officer. (Image: eicher.in) 7/25 Sundram Fasteners | Company has partially resumed operations in Tamil Nadu plants. (Image: sundram.com) 8/25 Maruti Suzuki India | Company would re-start the production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12. (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/25 Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Company received approval for its NDA, ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution), in the US. (Image: Moneycontrol) 10/25 Supreme Petrochem | Company itself acquired 10,68,000 shares at Rs 163.8 per share. (Image: GettyImages) 11/25 Minda Industries | Commercial paper of Rs 30 crore with a maturity date of May 5, 2020 has been redeemed. (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/25 GIC Housing Finance | Company paid commercial paper of Rs 200 crore. (Image: gichfindia.com) 13/25 Escorts | Company received permission from government authorities to resume operations at Faridabad plant (Image: escortsgroup.com) 14/25 Pidilite Industries | Operations of most of the company's locations are being partially resumed. (Image: Wikipedia) 15/25 Star Paper Mills | Company partially commenced its plant operations. (Image: Moneycontrol) 16/25 Oriental Hotels | Board approved raising of additional long term funds up to Rs 100 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol) 17/25 Cochin Shipyard | Company has resumed its operations at Ernakulam plant. (Image: cochinshipyard.com) 18/25 Aster DM Healthcare | Aster Clinical Lab LLP started testing COVID-19 RT-PCR confirmatory test at Bengaluru. (Image: Moneycontrol) 19/25 Munjal Auto Industries | Company partially resumed operations at Haridwar, Waghodia, Bawal and Dharuhera plants. (Image: Moneycontrol) 20/25 YES Bank | Bank posted a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the quarter ended March on account of higher provsions, or the money set aside to cover risky loans. It showed an extraordinary income of Rs 6,297 crore (net of tax) from the writedown of additional tier- 1 (AT1) bonds in its profit and loss account. If that amount were to be adjusted with the profit after tax (PAT) figure, the bank would show a profit of Rs 2,628 crore. 21/25 HDFC | Company plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis to meet its business requirement. It will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis with an issue size of Rs 2,500 crore and an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 2,500 crore. 22/25 Hindustan Unilever | British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Pte and Horlicks Limited plan to sell 5.69 percent stake in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) via block deals at a price band Rs 1,850 - 1,950 per share. GSK is expected to sell the stake on May 7, 2020 and expected settlement date for the transaction will be May 11. 23/25 Kansai Nerolac Paints | Company reported a 23.47 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. 24/25 TVS Motor Company | Company said it has resumed operations at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country. 25/25 NHPC | Company said its board has approved raising debt of up to Rs 2,000 crore in the ongoing financial year. First Published on May 7, 2020 08:01 am