In pics | Stocks in the news: TCS, Escorts, Pidilite, Dr Reddy's Labs, YES Bank, Maruti, Aster DM Health

YES Bank | Bank posted a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the quarter ended March on account of higher provsions, or the money set aside to cover risky loans. It showed an extraordinary income of Rs 6,297 crore (net of tax) from the writedown of additional tier- 1 (AT1) bonds in its profit and loss account. If that amount were to be adjusted with the profit after tax (PAT) figure, the bank would show a profit of Rs 2,628 crore.