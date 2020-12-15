Stocks in the news | TCS, Burger King, NMDC, KNR Constructions, Ashapura Minechem

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

NMDC | Share buyback to open on December 17, close on December 31

KNR Constructions | Board meeting is scheduled on December 18 to consider declaration of bonus shares and other related issues

Burger King India | Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP acquired 24,31,959 equity shares in the company at Rs 112.79 per share and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Ltd bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 130.28 per share on the NSE

S Chand and Company | Everstone Capital Partners II LLC sold 2 lakh shares in the company at Rs 71.43 per share on NSE and another 2 lakh shares at Rs 71.3 per share on BSE

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold further 12,45,956 equity shares in the company at Rs 62.21 per share on NSE

Zee News | IndusInd Bank Client Account sold 75 lakh shares in the company at Rs 6.55 per share on NSE

GG Engineering | TCG FUNDS FUND 1 acquired 1,00,500 shares in the company at Rs 99.5 per share on BSE

TCS | Star Alliance expanded strategic partnership with TCS to deliver enhanced customer experiences

Computer Age Management Services | CAMS incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary with the name CAMS Payment Services Private Limited which will be making an application to the Reserve Bank of India for being registered as a payment aggregator

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance increased stake in the company to 15.28% from 15.17% earlier

MBL Infrastructures | Learned Dispute Review Board comprising of three independent members has unanimously recommended Rs 530.73 crore plus interest at 10 percent per annum till the payment of the amount in favour of MBL Infrastructures for one of its completed projects of NHAI