Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Titagarh Wagons, SPARC, Dalmia Bharat

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Tata Steel, Lupin, Cipla, Voltas, Bajaj Electricals, Canara Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Godrej Consumer Products, Exide Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Corporation Bank, EID Parry, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Manappuram Finance, PNB Gilts, Radico Khaitan, Religare Enterprises, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, V-Guard Industries

Titagarh Wagons Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 7.9 crore versus loss of Rs 17.5 crore, revenue up 34.6% at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 309 crore, YoY

Titan Q2: Net profit up 1.8% at Rs 320.2 crore versus Rs 314.4 crore, revenue up at Rs 4,435 crore versus Rs 4,407 crore, YoY

Tech Mahindra Q2: Net profit up 17.2% at Rs 1,124 crore versus Rs 959.4 crore, rupee revenue rises 4.8% at Rs 9,070 crore against Rs 8,653 crore, QoQ

Gillette India Q2: Net profit down 5.5% at Rs 62 crore versus Rs 65 crore, revenue down 0.7% at Rs 462.2 crore versus Rs 465.5 crore, YoY

JSPL Q2: Consolidated net loss at Rs 399.3 crore versus profit of Rs 279.2 crore, revenue down 10.4% at Rs 8,939.5 crore versus Rs 9,982.3 crore, YoY

Gujarat Gas Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 517 crore versus Rs 234 crore, revenue down 3.8% at Rs 2,513 crore versus Rs 2,670.8 crore, QoQ

Torrent Power Q2: Consolidated net profit up 83% at Rs 754 crore versus Rs 412 crore, revenue up 11.5% at Rs 3,842 crore versus Rs 2,986.8 crore, YoY

Divis Labs Q2: Consolidated net profit down 11.6% at Rs 357 crore versus Rs 404 crore, revenue up 9.2% at Rs 1,445.6 crore versus Rs 1,323.9 crore, YoY

GNFC Q2: Consolidated net profit down 71.5% at Rs 85.1 crore versus Rs 298.5 crore, revenue down 18.8% at Rs 1,332.4 crore versus Rs 1,641.2 crore, YoY

Ajanta Pharma Q2: Consolidated net profit down 7.2% at Rs 116.4 crore versus Rs 125.4 crore, revenue up 18.1% at Rs 642.8 crore versus Rs 544.1 crore, YoY

Transport Corp Q2: Consolidated net profit up 17.5% at Rs 38 crore versus Rs 33 crore, revenue up 1.4% at Rs 684.6 crore versus Rs 675.2 crore, YoY

Star Cement Q2: Consolidated net profit up 22.6% at Rs 44.6 crore versus Rs 36.4 crore, revenue up 5.6% at Rs 382.5 crore versus Rs 362.3 crore, YoY

Birla Corp Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 16 crore, revenue up 11.1% at Rs 1,626.9 crore versus Rs 1,464.5 crore, YoY

Hikal - ICRA has reaffirmed the company's long term rating of A (stable).

Cholamandalam Investment Q2: Net profit at Rs307 crore, revenue up 31.2% at Rs 2,197 crore

Redington India Q2: Consolidated net profit up 38% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 96 crore, revenue up 11.1% at Rs 12,339.3 crore versus Rs 11,108.5 crore , YoY

Greaves Cotton Q2: Consolidated net profit down 11.2% at Rs 44 crore versus Rs 49 crore, revenue up 3.5% at Rs 512 crore versus Rs 495.1 crore, YoY

Greaves Cotton gives in-principle approval for acquisition of 18.77% stake in subsidiary companies i.e. Ampere Vehicles

Kaveri Seed - The buyback committee fixed the record date on November 22, 2019 for the purpose of buyback of equity shares of the company

SPARC enters into a licensing deal with China Medical System Holding

Wipro launches the Wipro RAPIDS DXP solution suite

M&M: Total October production down 21.2% at 44,697 units versus 56,752 units, YoY

J&K Bank applied to the Securities Exchange Board of India for grant of extension for the quarterly results in the stipulated timeline of 45 days

Aditya Birla Fashion to consider raising funds via non-convertible debentures up to Rs 500 crore, on or after November 8

Godrej Industries to consider raising capital via issue of debt securities on November 12

Motherson Sumi Systems - Moody's Investors Service has affirmed "Baa3 rating" and revised outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable'.

Force Motors - Production for October 2019 at 1,636 units, domestic sales at 2,133 units and exports sales at 93 units

Hero MotoCorp board approved investing upto Rs 450 crore in Hero FinCorp via private placement

VST Tiller - Power Tiller October 2019 sales at 1104 versus 1046 and tractors sales at 857 versus 833

Sun Pharma and AstraZeneca enter into License Agreement for Novel Oncology products in China

Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund sold 20,66,713 shares of Dalmia Bharat at Rs 810.52 per share.