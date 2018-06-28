Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, SBI, 63 Moons, Relaxo Footwears, Exide Industries

Tata Steel | SBI | 63 Moons | Relaxo Footwears and Exide Industries are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
Ex-Bonus: Prabhat Telecom 1:5 and Jyothy Lab 1:1
Shoppers Stop: India Ratings revised ratings for debt instruments of the firm.
63 Moons: NCLT Stays Order Of Appointing 3 Directors On Co's Board
Bank of Maharashtra: CEO Marathe granted bail in DS Kulkarni case
Tata Steel: Thyssenkrupp nears JV compromise deal with Tata Steel, say sources
Bank of Maharashtra clarified on exposure to DS Kulkarni Developers of Rs 96cr
Relaxo Footwears: Company looks for retail push to bridge gap with Bata India
Udaipur Cement Works board meeting on June 30 to consider issue of non-convertible debenture upto Rs 200 crore
Karnataka Bank raised interest rates on its domestic and NRE rupee term deposits by 10 basis points
Swiss-based co Leclanche, Exide Industries to form joint venture
Allahabad Bank to raise up to Rs 1,900 crore
Canara Bank to raise about Rs 1,000 cr through employee stock purchase scheme
Infibeam partners with Network18 Group to launch online financial platform - MONEYCONTROL.OOO in Hindi
Puranik Builders files draft papers for Rs 1000-cr IPO
Penver Products files IPO papers with Sebi
SBI to shut down 9 foreign branches as part of rationalisation
Bank of Maharashtra MD gets bail in DSKDL cheating case
GMR Infra's Kakinada SEZ declared as selected bidder for development of a commercial port in East Godavari district, AP
DHFL mulls raising Rs 12,000-crore fund by via bond issue
Mercator: Department of Petroleum, Government of Gujarat granted mining lease to Mercator Petroleum
Indiabulls Real Estate raises Rs 480 cr via issue of debentures
NCLAT declines to stay ElectroSteel's delisting
PNB scam: Choksi moves court seeking cancellation of NBW
Capital First raised Rs 98.61 crore by issue of NCD's on private placement basisDisclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.