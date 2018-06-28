App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, SBI, 63 Moons, Relaxo Footwears, Exide Industries

Tata Steel | SBI | 63 Moons | Relaxo Footwears and Exide Industries are stocks, which are in news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Ex-Bonus: Prabhat Telecom 1:5 and Jyothy Lab 1:1

Shoppers Stop: India Ratings revised ratings for debt instruments of the firm.

63 Moons: NCLT Stays Order Of Appointing 3 Directors On Co's Board

Bank of Maharashtra: CEO Marathe granted bail in DS Kulkarni case

Tata Steel: Thyssenkrupp nears JV compromise deal with Tata Steel, say sources

Bank of Maharashtra clarified on exposure to DS Kulkarni Developers of Rs 96cr

Relaxo Footwears: Company looks for retail push to bridge gap with Bata India

Udaipur Cement Works board meeting on June 30 to consider issue of non-convertible debenture upto Rs 200 crore

Karnataka Bank raised interest rates on its domestic and NRE rupee term deposits by 10 basis points

Swiss-based co Leclanche, Exide Industries to form joint venture

Allahabad Bank to raise up to Rs 1,900 crore

Canara Bank to raise about Rs 1,000 cr through employee stock purchase scheme

Infibeam partners with Network18 Group to launch online financial platform - MONEYCONTROL.OOO in Hindi

Puranik Builders files draft papers for Rs 1000-cr IPO

Penver Products files IPO papers with Sebi

SBI to shut down 9 foreign branches as part of rationalisation

Bank of Maharashtra MD gets bail in DSKDL cheating case

GMR Infra's Kakinada SEZ declared as selected bidder for development of a commercial port in East Godavari district, AP

DHFL mulls raising Rs 12,000-crore fund by via bond issue

Mercator: Department of Petroleum, Government of Gujarat granted mining lease to Mercator Petroleum

Indiabulls Real Estate raises Rs 480 cr via issue of debentures

NCLAT declines to stay ElectroSteel's delisting

PNB scam: Choksi moves court seeking cancellation of NBW

Capital First raised Rs 98.61 crore by issue of NCD's on private placement basis

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 07:52 am

tags #Stocks in News

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

