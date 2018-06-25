Stocks in the news: Tata Power, SBI, Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, IFCI, Dr Reddy's

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Ex-Split: Uniply Industries from Rs 10 to Rs 2

Phoenix Mills' subsidiary acquires under-construction retail development in Indore for Rs 2.34 billion

Tata Power: Gets defence industrial licence nod from SEZ BoA

Dena Bank approved raising of the fund upto an amount of Rs 1800 crore

Bombay Dyeing signed term sheet to acquire additional 52.11% stake in existing JV in PT. Five Star Textile Indonesia

Bharti Infratel: Pankaj Miglani resigns as CFO of the firm, effective August 9, 2018. S Balasubramanian to replace him as CFO and Key Managerial Personnel

Sadbhav Engineering approves allottment of NCD worth Rs 170 crore

Goa Carbon: Temporary shutdown operations at Bilaspur unit for maintenance

Tech Mahindra: NCLT sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Sofgen India with company

SREI Infra: Sandeep Sultania appointed as CFO Of the firm, effective July 5, 2018

Sandhar Technologies signed JV agreement with Whetron Electronics Co. Taiwan

Capital First's Debenture committee meeting on June 27 to consider issue of NCD

ICICI Bank: The bank has said that in March 2018, it received anonymous complaint which alleged issues in financial statements

SBI: Arijit Basu to be new managing director of SBI

Symphony signed an agreement to purchase effectively 95% equity stake in Climate Technologies Pty, Australia

Sangam Renewables approved divestment of 49% stake in Waacox Energy (WOS)

IFCI to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debt to fund business growth

Dr Reddy's loses patent case with Eli Lilly over Alimta

Jubilant Life Sciences' board meeting on June 27 to consider raising of funds upto Rs 750 crore via NCD

City Union Bank fixed July 11 as record date for bonus issue

Asian Paints to invest Rs 4,000-cr this fiscal in largest

Idea-Voda merger may get delayed as DoT readies fresh demand of Rs 4,700 cr

Technocraft Industries divested its entire stake in TIL Marketing and Techocraft Closures

Avanti Feeds fixed JUne 237 as record date for stock split and bonus share