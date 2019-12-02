App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, RPower, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Compucom Software

Infosys | 5paisa Capital | Shopper Stop | Jagran Prakashan | Compucom Software | DHFL | RCF and Yes Bank are stocks, which are in news today.

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

November sales
Maruti Suzuki total sales down 1.9% at 1,50,630 lakh units against 1,53,539 units, YoY
M&M total auto sales down 9% at 41,235 units versus 45,101 units, YoY
M&M total tractors sales sown 19% at 21,032 units versus 25,949 units, YoY
Tata Motors total domestic sales down 25% at 38,057 units versus 50,470 units, YoY

Eicher Motors total VECV sales down 23.9% at 3,594 units versus 4,720 units, YoY

Yes Bank to raise $2 billion through preferential allotment of shares

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank opens for subscription on December 2, with a price band at Rs 36-37 per share.

Reliance Power: ICRA upgrades long-term and short-term rating on rated instruments on subsidiary Rosa Power Supply Company to B+ and A4 respectively

Vedanta to offer NCDs worth Rs 3,000 crore in 1 or more tranches

Jagran Prakashan: Board to mull share buyback on December 9.

L&T Technology Services wins Avionics contract from Airbus

DHFL: RBI files plea to start insolvency process against company

Bharti Airtel: Company to consider raising fund via debt, equity on December 4.

Bharti Airtel to raise mobile calls, data charges by up to 50 pc from Dec 3

Suven Life Sciences announces top-line results of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine) Phase 2A study in Patients with Moderate Alzheimer''s Disease (AD)

Sun Pharma - US District Court allows some & rejects some of its appeals against plaintiffs’ claims

5paisa Capital: Subsidiary company 5Paisa P2P received certificate of registration to act as NBFC-P2P from Reserve Bank of India.

Compucom Software receives software work order worth Rs 6.18 crore

Cochin Shipyard signs agreement with A&N Administration for operation & management of Marine Dockyard, Port Blair and for development of ship repair ecosystem for the islands

Infosys: Company signed agreement with Australian Federal Government's Services Australia to transform the entitlement calculation engine for the nation's welfare system.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers - India Ratings & Research downgrades Rs 500 crore long term-NCD's rating to Ind AA negative from Ind AA stable

IIFL Finance - ICRA reaffirmed ICRA AA rating with change in outlook from stable to negative to the subsidiary and step down subsidiary company

Aksh Optifibre - Pawan Kumar Gambhir resigns as chief financial officer of the company

Dilip Buildcon received LoA for EPC project in the state of Uttar Pradesh

Bank of India board meeting on December 5 to consider capital raising plans

L&T Finance Holdings: The board approved the issuance of up to 60 lakh cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares (CRPS) worth Rs 60 crore.

Shopper Stop opens new store in Kolkata

Coal India - November production down 3.9% at 50.02 MT and offtake down 7.6% at 47.37 MT, YoY

Reliance Jio Infocomm introduces "New All In One Plans"

Vodafone Idea announces new prepaid tariffs

Godrej Properties acquires 20% of paid-up equity share capital of Yujya Developers

New World Fund offloads 0.5% stake in Adani Ports

Axis Bank sells shares of Reliance Power

SAIL likely to start manufacturing of speciality rails in 2 - PTI

MMTC signs 2nd onion import order, to buy 11,000tn from Turkey - PTI

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 07:51 am

tags #Stocks in News

