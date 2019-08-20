Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, MRPL, National Fertilizers, Opto Circuits

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 20: Nova Iron & Steel, Tantia Constructions, Ceenik Exports

Listing on August 20: Sterling and Wilson Solar

Vodafone Idea: Ravinder Takkar appointed as MD & CEO. CEO Balesh Sharma resigned with immediate effect and will take up a new role in Vodafone Group.

MRPL: Refinery affected by a minor landslide due to intensified monsoon in Dakshina Kannada district. As a precaution, structured shutdown of Phase-III process units of refinery. Phase-I, Phase-II and product dispatch facilities unaffected & are operating normally.

Tata Motors: CARE cuts long-term rating to AA- versus AA, outlook negative.

Opto Circuits Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 10.8 crore versus Rs 12.95 crore, revenue dips to Rs 50.28 crore versus Rs 71.31 crore YoY.

LT Foods: With an intent to consolidate its international business, company has approved transfer of investments (shares) in LT Foods International, Limited, UK, (wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) to LT Overseas North Americas Inc., USA, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company at fair value as determined by an independent merchant bank.

IL&FS: Interest due & payable on August 19 on certain NCD not paid due to insufficient funds.

INEOS Styrolution India: Company appointed merchant banker to undertake due diligence, pursuant to the receipt of the proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company.

RPP Infra Projects: Company appointed A Karthiswaran as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.