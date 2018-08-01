Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, RIL, Apollo Tyres, Power Grid, HPCL, Orient Refractories

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results on Wednesday: Apollo Tyres, Emami, Exide Industries, Pidilite Industries, Tata Global Beverage, Torrent Power, Reliance Infrastructure, Aditya Birla Fashion, Astec Lifesciences, Ballarpur Industries, FDC, Gravita India, HEG, HFCL, Jayshree Tea, Jindal saw, Navneet Education, Orient Cement, Orient Paper, Poly Medicure, Repro India, TCI express, TPL Plastech, Triveni Engineering, V2 Retail, Zuari Agro Chemicals, Gateway Distriparks.

Indian Railways awards around 1 lakh tonne order for supply of rails to JSPL

Tata Motors: Q1 consolidated loss at Rs 1,863 crore versus adjusted loss of Rs 438 crore; revenue rises 14.7 percent to Rs 67,081 crore versus Rs 58,493 crore; JLR net loss at 210 million pound while standalone profit at Rs 1,188 crore versus loss of Rs 463 crore (YoY).

Vedanta: Q1 consolidated profit rises 0.7 percent to Rs 2,248 crore versus Rs 2,233 crore; revenue jumps 21.4 percent to Rs 22,206 crore versus Rs 18,285 crore (YoY).

BASF India: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 24.4 crore versus Rs 0.7 crore; revenue increases 7.7 percent to Rs 1,627 crore versus Rs 1,510 crore (YoY).

Tejas Network - Algeria's ICOSNET selects Tejas Optical Products for Global Connectivity

Jagran Prakashan: Q1 net profit falls 0.4 percent to Rs 88.4 crore versus Rs 88.7 crore; revenue rises 1.9 percent to Rs 602.5 crore versus Rs 591.3 crore (YoY)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals issued corporate guarantee to Aditya Birla Finance for term loan of Rs 100 crore

Power Grid: Q1 net profit up at Rs 2,240.5 crore against Rs 2,052.4 crore; revenue up 13.2% at Rs 8,127 crore versus Rs 7,181.4 crore

RIL wins arbitration award in gas dispute with govt

Mahanagar Gas: Q1 profit increases 3.2 percent to Rs 128 crore versus Rs 124.3 crore; revenue climbs 16.7 percent to Rs 619.4 crore versus Rs 530.9 crore (YoY).

IIFL Holdings: Q1 consolidated profit jumps to Rs 344.54 crore versus Rs 252.71 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,768 crore versus Rs 1,418.5 crore (YoY).

JK Paper: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 95.14 crore versus Rs 73.60 crore; revenue increases to Rs 795.01 crore versus Rs 631.32 crore (YoY).

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals: Q1 profit surges to Rs 70.74 crore versus Rs 40.52 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,770.32 crore versus Rs 1,137.6 crore (YoY).

Castrol India: Q1 profit increases 19 percent to Rs 164.2 crore versus Rs 137.9 crore; revenue jumps 16.9 percent to Rs 1,017.2 crore versus Rs 870.4 crore (YoY).

BOB closed overseas branches / offices

Triveni Turbines: Q1 profit rises to Rs 19.01 crore versus Rs 12.80 crore; revenue increases to Rs 171.76 crore versus Rs 121.70 crore (YoY).

HPCL: Company does not plan to import any crude from Iran in August and has imported 0.4 mt crude from Iran since January this year.

Jindal Steel & Power: JSPL bags 1 lakh tonne order in first-ever global tender for rails floated by Indian Railways.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The bank has revised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from August 1.

SBI - Board of SBI capital market ltd and ECCB of SBI approved MoU through project finance strategic business unit & SBI capital market

Orient Refractories: Company approves merger with RHI India & RHI Clasil

ICRA upgraded long term rating of Khadim India to ICRA A/Stable from ICRA A- and short term rating to ICRA A1 from ICRA A2+

CRISIL revised rating on NCD of Shriram City Union from CRISIL AA-/Positive to CRISIL AA/Stable

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.