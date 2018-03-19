App
Mar 19, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Ramky Infra, Grasim Industries, Binani Industries, REC

Tata Motors | Ramky Infra | Grasim Industries | Binani Industries | REC | Zee Entertainment | K.P. Energy | YES Bank | Axis Bank are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are stocks that are in news today:

Binani Industries moves NCLAT over sale of Binani Cements

Zee Entertainment calls off acquisition of 9x Media, INX Music

REC launches USD 300 mln dollar-dominated bonds

Tata Motors delivers 25 hybrid electric buses to MMRDA

Grasim Industries increases Epoxy plant capacity to 1,23,097 MT per annum

K.P. Energy recommends bonus shares issue

Axis Bank: Reviewed and retained MCLR rates across all tenors. The one-year MCLR has been set at 8.4 percent.

Ramky Infra: The company has bagged an EPC order of Rs 939.4 crore From NHAI In Srinagar.

YES Bank: The company has said that Life Insurance Corporation has raised stake in firm By 2.03% To 9.62%.

Speciality Restaurants: Anjan Chatterjee to hand over operations to son, reports Mint.

UP govt to increase milk processing capacity of Parag dairy

Entertainment Network signs pact with Adline Media

IOC, BPCL may buy 26% stake each in GAIL

USFDA issues EIR for Shilpa Medicare's formulations manufacturing

Ashoka Buildcon' subsidiary Ashoka Concession emerged as lowest bidder for NHAI project

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate Capsules

Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Transport (ATL) on March 16, 2018

M&M, Ford India may firm up JV pact by Month-end – ET

Liberty House’s bid for ABG rejected – ET

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

