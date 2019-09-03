Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, SPML Infra, PNB, Canara Bank

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Coffee Day Enterprises: Company appointed former CBI DG Ashok Malhotra to probe company's financials.

Mahindra and Mahindra auto sector sells 36,085 vehicles during August 2019

Escorts Agri machinery segment sells 4035 tractors in August 2019 against 4812 tractors in August 2018

Eicher Motors sells 52,904 units in August 2019 against 69,377 units in August 2018

Hero MotoCorp sells 543,406 units of two-wheelers in August 2019

Tata Motors total sales for August 2019 stood at 32,343 vehicles, compared to 62,688 units during August 2018

SPML Infra receives World Bank funded power project orders worth Rs 1774 million

Maruti Suzuki's August 2019 sells fell 32.7% at 1,06,413 units against 1,58,189 units in August 2018

Newland Labs: Company received Establishment Inspection Report from US FDA for Hyderabad unit.

DHFL: Board approved conversion of whole or part of debt into equity shares/other securities. Conversion of debt may result in a change in ownership of the company.

PNB: Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be merged into Punjab National Bank, to become second largest public sector lender with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business.

Canara Bank: Syndicate Bank to be merged into Canara Bank, to become fourth largest public sector lender with business of Rs 15.20 lakh crore.

Union Bank of India: Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank to be merged into Union Bank, to become 5th largest PSB with Rs 14.59 lakh crore business.

Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank: Both banks will be merged with total business size of Rs 8.08 lakh crore.

ICRA revised the long-term rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance to AA+ and reaffirmed short-term rating at A1+

RMOL Engineering and Offshore, a wholly-owned non-material subsidiary of Reliance Naval has been admitted for corporate insolvency resolution process with NCLT, for a claim of Rs 159.62 crore, filed by IFCI

Indiabulls Housing Finance has made timely payment of interest / principal in respect of the NCDs

Karnataka Bank revises its one-year MCLR at 9.25 percent

BHEL has invested Rs 5 crore as equity in NEELANCHAL ISPAT NIGAM

ICRA has reaffirmed long-term rating to AA and short term rating to Al+ for bank facilities, non-convertible debenture programme and commercial paper programme of JSW Steel

Aurobindo Pharma’s Netherlands subsidiary formed JV with 2 companies in China. Netherlands arm will hold 57% stake in China Joint Venture.

Divis Labs: Ireland & Slovenia drug bodies clear Vishakhapatnam unit. The Unit Was Inspected By 5 Inspectors From August 26-30

M&M signs share subscription and shareholder agreement for subscribing upto 55% of the equity share capital of Meru Travel Solutions in tranches

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to IND A+; outlook negative

JK Tyre: Promoter releases pledge on 5.1 crore sShares (20.7% equity) on August 30, reported CNBC-TV18.

IndiGo: Rohit Philip, CFO, resigns effective September 15, board approves appointment of Aditya Pande as CFO w.e.f. September 16

IL&FS gets binding bids for 10 road assets

Yes Bank approves increase in authorised share capital

ATF price cut by 1%, LPG rate up by Rs 15.5 - PTI

Edelweiss Group, Central Bank of India partner to co-lend to MSMEs

KNR Constructions receives work order for Rs 850 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures

Titagarh Wagons launches second research vessel – SAGAR ANVESHIKA

Moody's:

Proposed Consolidation Of Indian PSU Bks Credit Positive

Indian PSU Bk Mergers To Aid Scale Of Ops, Loan Growth

Weak Solvency To Weigh On Indian PSU Bks' Credit Metrics

L&T Construction awarded contract from Navi Mumbai international airport

CG Power sacks CFO VR Venkatesh

Govt accepts State Bank of India MD Anshula Kant’s resignation

Vodafone Idea denies reports of exiting 6 telecom circles

USFDA issues response letter for new drug application for insulin glargine: Biocon