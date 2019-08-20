Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, HFCL, Vodafone Idea, MRPL, DHFL, Kwality, LT Foods

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 20: Nova Iron & Steel, Tantia Constructions, Ceenik Exports

Listing on August 20: Sterling and Wilson Solar

DHFL makes fresh default on Rs 1,571 crore bond repayments

Vodafone Idea: Ravinder Takkar appointed as MD & CEO. CEO Balesh Sharma resigned with immediate effect and will take up a new role in Vodafone Group.

MRPL: Refinery affected by a minor landslide due to intensified monsoon in Dakshina Kannada district. As a precaution, structured shutdown of Phase-III process units of refinery. Phase-I, Phase-II and product dispatch facilities unaffected & are operating normally.

Tata Motors: CARE cuts long-term rating to AA- versus AA, outlook negative.

HFCL has received a purchase order worth Rs 2,467 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Opto Circuits Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 10.8 crore versus Rs 12.95 crore, revenue dips to Rs 50.28 crore versus Rs 71.31 crore YoY.

LT Foods: With an intent to consolidate its international business, company has approved transfer of investments (shares) in LT Foods International, Limited, UK, (wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) to LT Overseas North Americas Inc., USA, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company at fair value as determined by an independent merchant bank.

IL&FS Transportation: Interest due & payable on August 19 on certain NCD not paid due to insufficient funds.

Nestle India launches world's no. 1 cocoa-malt beverage - MILO in India

INEOS Styrolution India: Company appointed merchant banker to undertake due diligence, pursuant to the receipt of the proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company.

RPP Infra Projects: Company appointed A Karthiswaran as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

National Fertilizers: ICRA reaffirmed its long term credit rating and term loans rating at AA but revised outlook to negative from stable.

Kwality Q1: Loss at Rs 64.6 crore against loss of Rs 0.85 crore, revenue at Rs 47.98 crore versus Rs 1301.16 crore

Hero MotoCorp denies participation and / or any investment made in Blu Smart Mobility. The company clarified that it neither released any media report related to Blu Smart Mobility nor was consulted for the same by any agency or person.

Govt removes debenture reserve requirement for housing finance cos, NBFCs