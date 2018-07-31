Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Idea, Oberoi Realty, Dabur, NHPC

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Tata Motors, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics, UPL, Vedanta, Dabur, Jagran Prakashan, Ajanta Pharma, V-Guard Industries, Bank of India, Castrol, GSFC, IIFL Holding, Mahanagar Gas, Raymond, DCM Shriram, IL&FS Engineering, BASF India, AGC Network, Alkyl Amines, Asian Hotels (North), Astral Poly Technik, Blue Dart, Century Enka, EIH, FACT, Fortis Malar, Huhtamaki PPL, IGPL, ION exchange, Jaypee infratech, JK Paper, KIOCL, LG Balakrishnan, Maithan Alloy, Mangalore Chemical, Morepen Labs, Orient Refractories, Redington (India), Setco Automotive, Standard Chartered Plc, Supreme Industries, TI Financial holding, Triveni Turbine

Dr Reddy's Laboratories clarified that AstraZeneca has filed lawsuit in Delhi HC

HDFC Bank: The board approved floor price for QIP at Rs 2,179.13 per share. The bank proposed QIP to raise up to Rs 15,500 crore.

Axis Bank: Q1 earnings beat estimates, profit falls 46.3 percent to Rs 701 crore versus Rs 1,305.6 crore; NII rises 11.9 percent to Rs 5,167 crore versus Rs 4,616.1 crore (YoY).

Texmaco Rail's subsidiary signed an MoU with CAF Signalling, Spain

Tech Mahindra: Q1 profit declines 26.5 percent to Rs 897.9 crore versus Rs 1,221 crore; rupee revenue rises 2.8 percent to Rs 8,276.3 crore versus Rs 8,054.5 crore (QoQ).

Indian Overseas Bank got RBI approved for capital infusion of Rs 2157 crore by GOI

IDFC Bank: Q1 profit slips 58.5 percent to Rs 181.5 crore versus Rs 437.6 crore; NII increases 26.2 percent to Rs 489.8 crore versus Rs 388 crore (YoY).

Idea Cellular: Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 256.5 crore versus loss of Rs 962.2 crore; revenue down 4 percent to Rs 5,889.2 crore versus Rs 6,137.3 crore (QoQ).

: Q1 profit drops 96.6 percent to Rs 27.8 crore versus Rs 811.1 crore; revenue rises 13.2 percent to Rs 6,512 crore versus Rs 5,752.9 crore (YoY).

KPIT launches its first center of excellence for PTC Technology in the US

Avenue Supermarts: Q1 profit jumps 43.4 percent to Rs 250.6 crore versus Rs 174.8 crore; revenue rises 26.7 percent to Rs 4,559.4 crore versus Rs 3,598.1 crore (YoY).

Gujarat State Petronet: Q1 profit declines 5.3 percent to Rs 144.4 crore versus Rs 152.5 crore; revenue rises to Rs 391.2 crore versus Rs 296.3 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Gas: Q1 profit rises 16.3 percent to Rs 121.4 crore versus Rs 104.3 crore; revenue increases 19.4 percent to Rs 1,765.1 crore versus Rs 1,478 crore (YoY).

Oberoi Realty: Q1 profit rises to Rs 309.42 crore versus Rs 91.37 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 888.26 crore versus Rs 260.71 crore (YoY).

Shree Cement has appointed Prakash Narayan Chhangani as whole time director of the company

IDFC: Q1 profit falls to Rs 3 crore versus Rs 3.7 crore; NII declines to Rs 14.5 crore versus Rs 16.1 crore (YoY).

Jaiprakash Associates: Q1 net loss at Rs 285 crore versus profit of Rs 265 crore; revenue slips to Rs 1,690.8 crore versus Rs 2,491 crore (YoY).

NHPC: Board approved the proposal of raising corporate debentures/bonds aggregating to Rs 3,300 crore on private placement basis.

Techno Electric and Engineering: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the scheme of amalgamation of company with Simran Wind Project Limited.