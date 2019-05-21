Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, DLF, Tech Mahindra, Adani Green, HPCL, Panacea Biotec, GAIL

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: DLF, Tech Mahindra, IFCI, JSPL, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Bodal Chemicals, Bosch, Cochin Shipyard, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dhanuka Agritech, JBChemicals, KEI Industries, Mukta Arts, Prakash Industries, RSWM, Somany Ceramics, Spice Mobility, Sunflag Iron, Timken India, Triveni Engineering, VA Tech Wabag

Adani Green: Promoters to sell up to 5.59% stake via OFS at floor price at Rs 43 per share

Indostar Capital board approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs

Panacea Biotec received Azacitidine USFDA approval for the US market

ICICI Bank to buy 9.9% stake in India International Clearing Corp

GAIL board meeting n May 27 to consider issue of bonus shares and Q4 results

Dhampur Sugar Mills recommended final dividend of RS 3 per equity share

BPCL Q4: Net profit was at Rs 3,124.9 crore and revenue down 6.6 percent at Rs 73,990.4 crore, QoQ

Tata Motors Q4: Consolidated net profit falls 49% at Rs 1,108 crore agaisnt Rs 2,175 crore. Revenue declined to Rs 86,422 crore against Rs 89,928.97.

Monte Carlo Fashions Q4: Loss at Rs 18.8 crore versus loss of Rs 8.7 crore, revenue up 14.6% at Rs 96 crore versus Rs 84 crore, YoY

Astral Poly Technik Q4: Net profit down 4.3% at Rs 62.5 crore versus Rs 65.3 crore, revenue up 21.3% at Rs 774.7 crore versus Rs 638.8 crore, YoY

Nila Infrastructures Q4: Net profit up 25.4% at Rs 7.4 crore versus Rs 5.9 crore, revenue up 53.8% at Rs 73.9 crore versus Rs 48 crore, YoY

Dhampur Sugar Q4: Net Profit at Rs 108.8 crore versus loss of Rs 8.9 crore, revenue down 3.6% at Rs 888.4 crore versus Rs 921.1 crore, YoY

Jindal Stainless Q4: Net profit down 71.8% at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 115 crore, revenue up 2.5% at Rs 3,251.5 crore versus Rs 3,172.7 crore, YoY

United Breweries Q4: Net profit down 25.3% at Rs 67.9 crore versus Rs 91 crore, revenue up 10.7% at Rs 1,629.4 crore versus Rs 1,471.8 crore, YoY

HPCL Q4: Net profit at Rs 2,969.9 crore versus Rs 247.5 crore, revenue down 5.8% at Rs 67,938.1 crore versus Rs 72,112 crore, QoQ

Manali Petrochemical Q4: Net profit down 21.4% at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 27 crore, revenue down 13.7% at Rs 163.8 crore versus Rs 189.9 crore, YoY

Torrent Pharma Q4: Consolidated net loss of Rs 152 crore versus profit of Rs 228 crore, revenue up 8.7% at Rs 1,856 crore versus Rs 1,708 crore, YoY

Lakshmi Machine Q4: Net profit down 39.9% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 61.2 crore, revenue down 22% at Rs 580 crore versus Rs 747.3 crore, YoY

NDTV Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 13 crore against loss of Rs 18 crore, revenue down 3.4% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 105.6 crore, YoY

VIP Clothing Q4: Loss at Rs 1.7 crore versus loss of Rs 2.5 crore, revenue at Rs 39.2 crore versus Rs 55.1 crore, YoY

Triveni Turbine Q4: Net profit down 40.6% at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 39.3 crore, revenue down 1.2% at Rs 237 crore versus Rs 239.8 crore, YoY

HEG Q4: Net profit down 17.3% at Rs 524 crore versus Rs 634 crore, revenue up 4.2% at Rs 1,346.6 crore versus Rs 1,292.4 crore, YoY

Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q4: Net profit at Rs 46.2 crore versus loss of Rs 12.5 crore, revenue up 18.2% at Rs 568.9 crore versus Rs 481.1 crore, YoY

HPL Electric & Power Q4: Net profit up 75% at Rs 12.6 crore versus Rs 7.2 crore, revenue up 12% at Rs 352.5 crore versus Rs 314.6 crore, YoY