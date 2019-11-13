Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, BHEL, Adani Ports, Britannia, Lupin, Godrej Industries, Tata Power, Balmer Lawrie

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on November 13: BHEL, Cadila Healthcare, ABB India, IRCTC, NALCO, RCF, Sintex Industries, Thermax, Bajaj Hindusthan, New India Assurance, Blue Star, HUDCO, Coffee Day Enterprises, Bata India, Sadbhav Infrastructure, Adani Power, Ashoka Buildcon, Jagran Prakashan, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mphasis, Balaji Telefilms, Pidilite Industries, Adani Green Energy, Deepak Fertilizers, RITES, Muthoot Finance

September IIP At -4.3% versus -1.1%, MoM

Adani Ports Q2: Consolidated net profit up 72.4% at Rs 1,059.2 crore versus Rs 614.2 crore, revenue up 8.2% at Rs 2,821.2 crore versus Rs 2,608 crore, YoY

Hindalco Industries Q2: Consolidated net profit down 33% at Rs 974 crore versus Rs 1,448 crore, revenue down 8.8% at Rs 29,657 crore versus Rs 32,507 crore, YoY

Godrej Industries Q2: Net profit up 95.7% at Rs 372 crore versus Rs 190 crore, revenue up 3.6% at Rs 2,628.7 crore versus Rs 2,538.4 crore, YoY

Adani Enterprises Q2: Net loss at Rs 10 crore versus profit of Rs 79.6 crore, revenue down 7.5% at Rs 8,464 crore versus Rs 9,154.6 crore, YoY

Bombay Dyeing Q2: Consolidated net profit down 72.5% at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 325 crore, revenue down 33.3% at Rs 555.3 crore versus Rs 832.6 crore, YoY

Sheela Foam Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 59 crore versus Rs 24 crore, revenue down 7.1% at Rs 497.3 crore versus Rs 535.5 crore, YoY

Coal India: Q2 profit rises 14.2% to Rs 3,522.9 crore versus Rs 3,085 crore on lower tax cost, revenue dips 6.9 percent to Rs 20,382.6 crore versus Rs 21,884 crore YoY.

Zee Entertainment: Essel Group to soon sell pledged shares of Zee Entertainment via block trades to institutional investors - CNBC-TV18 Sources

Britannia: Q2 profit rises 32.9% to Rs 402.7 crore versus Rs 303 crore, revenue increases 6.2% to Rs 3,048.8 crore versus Rs 2,869.6 crore YoY; domestic volume growth at 3%

NHPC: Q2 consolidated profit jumps 33.3% to Rs 1,458 crore versus Rs 1,093 crore, revenue rises 13.7% to Rs 3,068.4 crore versus Rs 2,697.6 crore YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Q2 consolidated profit doubles to Rs 622 crore versus Rs 287 crore, revenue rises 32.2% to Rs 3,451.1 crore versus Rs 2,610.3 crore YoY.

Indian Hotels Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 71.3 crore versus loss of Rs 5.2 crore, revenue up 4.4% at Rs 1,007.4 crore versus Rs 964.5 crore, YoY

Deccan Cements Q2: Net profit at RS 32 crore versus Rs 10 crore, revenue down 17.4% at Rs 134.2 crore versus Rs 162.5 crore (YoY)

Hind Rectifiers Q2: Net profit at RS 7.5 crore versus Rs 2.4 crore, revenue up 40% at Rs 83.2 crore versus RS 59.4 crore (YoY)

Mahanagar Gas Q2: Net profit up 59% at Rs 270.6 crore versus Rs 170.2 crore, revenue up 3.7% at Rs 783.6 crore versus Rs 831.2 crore, QoQ

NMDC Q2: Net profit up 10.5% at Rs 703.3 crore versus Rs 636.4 crore, revenue down 8% at Rs 2,241.8 crore versus Rs 2,437.9 crore, YoY

SJVN Q2: Consolidated net profit up 45% at Rs 622.4 crore versus Rs 429.2 crore, revenue up 25.8% at Rs 945.7 crore versus Rs 751.5 crore, YoY

Jindal Stainless Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 37.8 crore versus loss of Rs 59 crore, revenue down 0.2% at Rs 3,291.1 crore versus Rs 3,298.5 crore, YoY

Indian Hotels: Board approves buying balance 14.3% in ELEL Hotels for Rs 250 crore

Tata Power to develop 50 MW solar project at Dholera solar park in Gujarat

Lupin: Company to sell entire stake in Japanese arm Kyowa Pharma to Plutus at enterprise value of ¥57.4 billion.

Balmer Lawrie approves issuing 1 bonus share for every 2 held

Ajanta Pharma: Promoter releases pledge on 4 lakh shares (0.46% Equity) on November 7

TCS - Phoenix Group Expands Strategic Partnership with TCS to Drive Growth Plans

Vinati Organics board approved stock split in 1:2 ratio

Godrej Industries board approves fund raising via issuance of unsecured NCDs/bonds/other instruments aggregating Rs 1,500 crore

Punjab & Sind Bank shareholders approved issuing preference share worth Rs 787 crore to the Government of India

Edelweiss Financial Services - Sanaka Capital along with co‐investors will be investing up to USD 75 million (Rs 525 crore) into Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 89,108 in October 2019

Reliance Communications postpones November 12 board meeting; to release Q2 results on November 15