you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Comm, VST Tillers, BHEL, Indiamart Intermesh, Andhra Bank, Kellton Tech

Bharat Heavy Electricals | Tata Comm | Central Bank | Gujarat Apollo Industries and Future Market Networks are stocks, which are in news today.

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Neeco enters into an arrangement with Tata Communications for loT services

Gujarat Apollo Industries' subsidiary AEML Investments to sale its shares in JV company

Central Bank of India introduces repo linked interest rate in the bank on home loan product and vehicle loan product

Future Market Networks - ESR partners with Future Group to invest close to Rs 300 Crore to develop logistics infrastructure assets in Nagpur and Jhajjar (NCR)

CARE Ratings has reaffirmed CARE AA+/stable to the long-term bank facilities and CARE A1+ commercial paper of the Bharat Heavy Electricals

Indiamart Intermesh enters into an agreement to invest in Simply Vyapar Apps

Bank of Baroda's compensation committee approves to issue of upto 15 crore new equity shares to all eligible employees of the Bank under BOB-ESPS 2019

BLS International Services' independent director Surinder Singh Kohli resigns w.e.f. September 02, 2019.

RPP Infra Projects appoints Ramasamy Kalaimony as non-executive independent director w.e.f. September 03, 2019.

A meeting of board of directors of the Andhra Bank scheduled on September 6 to consider the amalgamation proposal of Union Bank of lndia, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank

Kellton Tech Solutions appoints Krishna Reddy Chintam as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company w.e.f. September 03, 2019.

ICRA has reaffirmed BBB- rating on Cash Credit and Term Loan of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals

Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) sold 10,552,400‬ (2.72 percent) shares of Redington via on market transaction

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors' CFO P. M Keshava retires and company appoints Mahadevan GV as chief financial officer and KMP

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals' board meeting on Septemebr 27 to considerr the proposal for split/sub-division of equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each of the Company;

VST Tillers Tractors sells 1437 Power Tillers and 813 Tractors in August 2019

ICRA revises long term rating to ICRA A from ICRAA+ and short term rating revised to ICRAA2 from ICRA A1 of Indoco Remedies

Muthoot Finance threatens to close strike-hit branches

Bajaj Energy gets Sebi's go ahead for Rs 5,450-cr IPO

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 07:47 am

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

