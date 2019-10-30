Stocks in the news: Tata Chemicals, SKF India, PVR, BEML, Petronet LNG, Lemon Tree, Tata Metaliks

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on October 30: Tata Chemicals, Container Corporation, Tata Global Beverages, United Bank Of India, Graphite India, Heritage Foods, Indoco Remedies, JK TYRE, OnMobile Global, PTC India, Quess Corp, Sonata Software

Megasoft's executive director Duvvur Sudhakar Reddy resigns w.e.f. October 27, 2019.

Wipro launches next generation engineering and innovation center in Virginia

Aksh Optifibre appoints Yamini Agarwal as independent director of the company w.e.f. October 29, 2019.

Petronet LNG Q2: Consolidated profit jumps 96 percent to Rs 1,103 crore versus Rs 563, revenue dips 13 percent to Rs 9,361.18 crore versus Rs 10,745.34 crore YoY.

Tata Metaliks Q1: Net profit down 51% at Rs 23.4 crore versus Rs 47.8 crore, revenue down 6.6% at Rs 511.4 crore versus Rs 547.4 crore, YoY

SKF India: Q2 profit rises to Rs 84.62 crore against Rs 84.3 crore, revenue falls 2 percent to Rs 747.2 crore versus Rs 766 crore YoY.

PVR: Company closes QIP, fixes issue price at a price of Rs 1,719.05 per share.

BEML: Government started divestment process for BEML, likely to do strategic stake sale - CNBC-Awaaz sources.

InterGlobe Aviation signs for 300 A320neo Family aircraft

Lemon Tree entered into Udaipur, with the launch of our 139 rooms new upscale hotel - 'Aurika, Udaipur'

Central Bank of India approved raising of equity capital by way of preferential allotment aggregating to Rs 3,353 crore