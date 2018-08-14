Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Usha Martin, Navneet Education, Cadila Health

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

July CPI Inflation at 4.17% versus 4.9%, MoM

Ex-Split - Airan - from Rs 10 to Rs 2 and Thirumalai Chemicals - from Rs 10 to Re 1

Ex-Bonus- Karur Vysya Bank 1:10

Results on Tuesday:

Company's Cement Division has successfully bid for 47,900 tonnes per annum (TPA) of coal from Coal India

The Company has secured part fuel requirement for the next five years

Tata Steel: Q1 profit more than doubles to Rs 1,933.8 crore versus Rs 921.1 crore; revenue rises 27.6 percent to Rs 37,832.8 crore versus Rs 29,657.3 crore (YoY).

Jet Airways clarified that the statement Jet lagged airline plans $400mn stake sale to PE is purely speculative in nature

Also Jet AUDITOR BSR may quit is issues are nor resolved are factually incorrect

Tata Chemicals: Q1 profit rises 8.2 percent to Rs 261.2 crore versus Rs 241.8 crore; revenue up 13 percent at Rs 2,769.1 crore versus Rs 2,451.5 crore (YoY).

Cupid: Q1 profit up 4.7 percent at Rs 4.5 crore versus Rs 4.3 crore; revenue down 8.5 percent at Rs 17.3 crore versus Rs 18.9 crore (YoY).

Shalby: Q1 profit up 59.2 percent at Rs 12.1 crore versus Rs 7.6 crore; revenue up 29.5 percent at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 89.6 crore (YoY).

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Q1 profit down 77.6 percent at Rs 1.3 crore versus Rs 5.8 crore; revenue down 8.3 percent at Rs 410.9 crore versus Rs 448.3 crore (YoY).

Reliance Communications' meeting of the holders of USD 300 mn Notes scheduled to be held on August 10, 2018 stands adjourned, will held on August 24

Oil India: Q1 profit up 56.2 percent at Rs 703 crore versus Rs 450.2 crore; revenue up 35.8 percent at Rs 3,390 crore versus Rs 2,495.9 crore (YoY).

DHFL: Q1 profit up 34.9 percent at Rs 435 crore versus Rs 322.4 crore; revenue up 26.2 percent at Rs 3149.7 crore versus Rs 2495.9 crore (YoY).

LT Foods: Q1 profit up 13.5 percent at Rs 39.6 crore versus Rs 34.9 crore; revenue up 11.7 percent at Rs 840 crore versus Rs 752.2 crore (YoY).

Apex Frozen Foods: Q1 profit up 21.1 percent at Rs 21.2 crore versus Rs 17.5 crore (QoQ); revenue up 4 percent at Rs 239.3 crore versus Rs 230.1 crore (QoQ).

Vedanta clarified on Second tranche of oil fields on offer, Vedanta to get 41 OALP blocks: Govt

The Company has not received any formal communications for award of the bids

Ashoka Buildcon: Q1 profit up 12.3 percent at Rs 63.9 crore versus Rs 56.9 crore; revenue down 3.2 percent at Rs 683.7 crore versus Rs 706.3 crore (YoY).

GATI Q1: Net profit down 69.4 percent at Rs 5.61 crore versus Rs 18.31 crore; Revenue up 6.8 percent at Rs 455.7 cr versus Rs 426.7 crore, YoY

Cochin Shipyard Q1: Net profit rose 16.6 percent at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 91.15 crore, Revenue was up 18.4 percent at Rs 659 crore versus Rs 556.24 crore, YoY

Repco Home Finance: Q1 profit up 8.8 percent at Rs 60.9 crore versus Rs 56 crore; revenue up 4.7 percent at Rs 286.9 crore versus Rs 273.9 crore (YoY).

Power Grid clarified on CAG raps PowerGrid for inadequacies in pricing methodology in telecom business

Lemon Tree Hotels: Q1 profit at Rs 2.2 crore versus loss of Rs 3.1 crore; revenue up 18.1 percent at Rs 127.9 crore versus Rs 108.3 crore (YoY).

Dredging Corporation: Q1 profit down to Rs Rs 2.9 crore versus Rs 4 crore; revenue down 11.4 percent at Rs 139.9 crore versus Rs 157.9 crore (YoY).

Parsvnath Developers: Q1 loss at Rs 26.9 crore versus loss of Rs 26.1 crore; revenue down 3.4 percent at Rs 47.8 crore versus Rs 49.5 crore (YoY).

TCS - ALDO Group Selects ignio, TCS' Cognitive Automation Solution, to Intelligently Automate its IT Operations

SEAMAC: Q1 profit rises to Rs 20.14 crore versus Rs 1 crore; revenue increases to Rs 61.66 crore versus Rs 53.95 crore (YoY).

Gandhi Special Tubes: Q1 profit rises to Rs 11.30 crore versus Rs 8.84 crore; revenue increases to Rs 37.55 crore versus Rs 28.04 crore (YoY).

B L Kashyap and Sons: Q1 profit increases to Rs 11.87 crore versus Rs 5.05 crore; revenue falls to Rs 205.13 crore versus Rs 216.4 crore (YoY).

Hubtown: Q1 profit drops to Rs 0.4 crore versus Rs 1.74 crore; revenue slips to Rs 81.61 crore versus Rs 148.33 crore (YoY).

Mukand: Q1 loss at Rs 22.20 crore versus loss Rs 16.55 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 820.40 crore versus Rs 722.51 crore (YoY).

Usha Martin: Q1 profit at Rs 11.42 crore versus loss at Rs 96.77 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,384.2 crore versus Rs 1,088.3 crore (YoY).

Viceroy Hotels: Q1 loss at Rs 2.59 crore versus loss Rs 1.25 crore; revenue falls to Rs 26.26 crore versus Rs 28.51 crore (YoY).

Burnpur Cement: Q1 loss at Rs 4.41 crore versus loss Rs 3.95 crore; revenue rises to Rs 19.58 crore versus Rs 18.61 crore (YoY).

Jindal Drilling and Industries: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 9.93 crore versus Rs 5.46 crore; revenue rises to Rs 53.16 crore versus Rs 39.85 crore (YoY).

Asian Granito India: Q1 profit falls to Rs 2.63 crore versus Rs 7.3 crore; revenue rises to Rs 207.71 crore versus Rs 203.3 crore (YoY).

Hind Rectifiers: Q1 profit at Rs 1.32 crore versus loss Rs 1.77 crore; revenue rises to Rs 43.28 crore versus Rs 18.20 crore (YoY).

Jai Corp: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 13.76 crore versus Rs 1.74 crore; revenue rises to Rs 158.84 crore versus Rs 139.6 crore (YoY).

Jindal Worldwide: Q1 profit rises to Rs 15.95 crore versus Rs 17.56 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 536.50 crore versus Rs 362.86 crore (YoY).

Talbros Automotive Components: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 6.21 crore versus Rs 2.73 crore; revenue rises to Rs 123.2 crore versus Rs 80.02 crore (YoY).

Ruchi Soya Industries: Q1 profit at Rs 22.61 crore versus loss Rs 286.24 crore; revenue falls to Rs 2,972.87 crore versus Rs 3,261.21 crore (YoY).

Sun Pharma: Company declares interim preference dividend of Rs 10 per preference share.

Infosys: Company to open software development centre in West Bengal by investing Rs 100 crore.

Bank of India and Canara Bank: Government official told CNBC-TV18 that government extends term of G Padmanabhan, non-executive chairman of Bank of India by 2 years and TN Manoharan, non-executive chairman of Canara Bank by 2 years.

Bhushan Power: Sources told CNBC-TV18 that all three bidders for the company to submit final bids by end of August 13. JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Liberty House conveyed to interim resolution professionals their intention to submit bids.

Cadila Healthcare: Company acquires 51 percent stake in Windlas Healthcare.

Navneet Education: Board is scheduled on August 20 to consider and approve the proposal of buy back of the fully paid up equity shares of the company.

JSW Steel: Company's resolution plan for Vardhman Industries approved by the committee of creditors of Vardhman Industries.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company: Company has received letter of award for design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning gas compression facilities on LSTK basis from ONGC for an aggregate value of Rs 63.34 crore.

Finance Ministry stays its safeguard duty order on solar cells and modules import.